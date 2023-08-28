Olga Carmona reiterates her support for Jenni Hermoso: “I am not going to let anyone tarnish that we have been world champions”

Olga Carmona, one of the captains of the Spanish soccer team and author of the goal that gave her the title of world champion in Sydney, has reiterated this Monday her support for her partner Jenni Hermoso. “Yes, of course I support Jenni”, insisted the Sevillian, who recalled that last Friday she already published a photo mentioning Hermoso on Twitter (now X) with the message “We are with you”. “In this case, I don’t want to make any type of comment, everything is in the hands of those in charge and I take care of the day to day and enjoy all the acts [de celebración del título]” Carmona declared this Monday after a tribute at the Seville City Hall.

The Spanish international has repeated that it does not want to make any further pronouncements in this regard in the face of persistent questions from journalists on the matter and has stated regarding the title won. “I am not going to let anything cloud the fact that we have been world champions. I am going to focus on enjoying the moment and everything that is coming after achieving that title, and nothing else,” Carmona stressed.