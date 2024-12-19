Follow David Bisbal’s performance live at Madrid’s Puerta del Sol, songs he sings and the last hour of the show today.

19:02 Bisbal starts singing La Puerta del Sol already dances and sings to the rhythm of David Bisbal. On the balcony next to the one from Almería, a group of children dances.

19:01 Ayuso introduces Bisbal: “How are the machines?” The president of the Community of Madrid introduces the singer from Almeria using Bisbal’s own viral phrase.

18:59 Thousands of people wait for Bisbal There is barely a minute left until the man from Almeria comes out to one of Sol’s balconies. Video Adrián Velázquez de Castro.

18:39 ‘The Drummer Boy’ by Raphael plays Thousands of people continue waiting for Bisbal with just over 20 minutes left until he comes out to sing at the regional government headquarters. Now ‘The Drummer’ is playing, by Raphael, hospitalized this Tuesday, with some sad looks, reports from the central square Jesus Nieto.

18:32 The Almeria’s followers expect him to say hello The followers of the Almeria singer expect him to say “a little greeting” while they hum ‘El burrito sabanero’. Inform Jesús Nieto Jurado.

18:31 Bisbal arrives at the regional government headquarters David Bisbal has just arrived at Puerta del Sol in a white Ford Mondeo. Meanwhile, the loudspeakers located in the central Madrid square play ‘White Christmas’. Inform Jesús Nieto Jurado.