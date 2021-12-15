Bad news for him Real Madrid and his fans. Just a few minutes ago, the white club announced that two of their players have tested positive for COVID19. Is about Modric Y Marcelo. They will cause a safe loss for this weekend’s match at the Bernabéu against him Cadiz and the one next week before him Athletic Bilbao in San Mamés.
The idea of the team is that they can rejoin on January 2, 2022. Real Madrid will open the year in the framework of the matchday 19 that day against him Getafe. The absence of the Croatian is especially sensitive, because until now he was an essential player on Ancelotti’s plans and was giving a extraordinary performance.
Marcelo had had a residual role, and everything indicates that next year will head to Brazilian Fluminense. Not too many are known yet details of the positive of both players, although everything suggests that they are well beyond that sporting loss.
It seems that in Real Madrid COVID cases have been established, since yesterday they tested positive Laso and Heurtel. They are the coach and player of the white basketball team, in the next days it will be seen if this outbreak goes to more.
