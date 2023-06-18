Kylian Mbappé has paralyzed the football world since that letter was leaked in which he directly communicated to PSG that he was not going to make his renewal option effective until 2025. The footballer knows “what he does and what he says” And it is that as 90min learned, a series of promises were made to him such as having Zidane as coach, Lewandowski as a striker or Tchouaméni in the midfield, and none of them were fulfilled.
Right now the Frenchman has the upper hand. Qatar does not want to allow him to leave as a free agent, because as reported by Edu Aguirre in El Chiringuito de Jugones “they have turned off the tap.” Investing to invest in PSG is over.
Mbappé can decide his future, if he stays one more year he will receive his salary, his loyalty bonus of 80 million euros and he would go free collecting a transfer bonus from Real Madrid of €100 million. Something that Florentino likes a lot because he would pay the player and not Qatar. But yes, if he wants to leave, he will be the one who decides where he will go and at what price. It is a manual ”win win”.
The summer of 2021 is stuck in the heart of Florentino. He sent PSG two offers on the last day of the market, and they did not deign to answer him. He is now in the hands of the president: overthrow Qatar and not give them a single euro to weaken them economically, or satisfy their need to sign the Jewel in the Crown after the departure of Karim Benzema. For now we have to wait… The market is long and what at 5:00 p.m. is ”No”, at 6:00 p.m. is ”Yes”.
#minute #Mbappé #Madrid #waiting
Leave a Reply