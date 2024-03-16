Diego Lainez and 'Chuy' Garza are out of Tigres against Mazatlán for this reason 👇https://t.co/kINKlTWCS0 pic.twitter.com/eDqlnJybUx — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) March 17, 2024

It should be remembered that during the week, the U of Nuevo León faced the Orlando City of the MLS for the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, achieving the ticket to the quarterfinals by winning 4-2 on aggregate. In this meeting, Factor added minutes when entering change, while Chuy He remained on the bench watched.

Until before his expulsion against Juarez in the month of February, Lainez He had been a starter all semester, however, he has played ten games so far, all from the start. In the case of Heronadds seven matches, all as initial.