This Saturday at Volcano, Tigers receives the Mazatlan for Matchday 12 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXand although the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi I thought that they would have their full squad for this match, in the end it will not be like that, since they have two last-minute withdrawals.
The two who will not see action are Diego Lainez and Jesus Garza, since they have a muscle discomfort that has been bothering them since last Thursday in training, but there should be no red alert because it is not serious. In the end, the medical staff will give them rest to avoid any scare, thus joining the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmanwho will be out for two months after undergoing surgery on his right knee due to a meniscus problem.
It should be remembered that during the week, the U of Nuevo León faced the Orlando City of the MLS for the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, achieving the ticket to the quarterfinals by winning 4-2 on aggregate. In this meeting, Factor added minutes when entering change, while Chuy He remained on the bench watched.
Due to the FIFA date and in order not to lose rhythm, the royal team will rest Sunday and Monday and then hold a friendly against the York United of the Canadian Premier League next Friday, March 22 behind closed doors.
Until before his expulsion against Juarez in the month of February, Lainez He had been a starter all semester, however, he has played ten games so far, all from the start. In the case of Heronadds seven matches, all as initial.
