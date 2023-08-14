This Sunday it has been reported about the signing of the Colombian soccer player moises caicedo with Chelsea.
As we anticipated in 90min, since days past Liverpool has been working at forced marches to be able to close the contracting of the Colombian national team, however, at the last minute, Caicedo opted for the blues team.
According to the first reports of the journalist Fabrizio Romanothe Chelsea team threw the house out the window and paid £115 million by letter from the coffee grower, who will be there until June 2031, with the option of one more,
“BREAKING: Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea, here we come! Deal reached and sealed right now: transfer fee to be UK record. £115m fee plus sell clause included for Brighton. Medicals, reserved Caicedo will sign until June 2031 with an option until 2032”Romano wrote on his official Twitter account.
More European transfer news:
In this way, the still Brighton player will become the most expensive reinforcement in the entire history of the Premier League, as he will arrive for the amount of €133 millionbecoming a record number in the English competition.
With only 21 years of age, and with a market value of 75 million euros, moises caicedo He has played a total of 53 games with Brighton, scoring 2 goals and contributing 3 assists. Likewise, the defensive midfielder is one of the immovables of the Colombian team.
#MINUTE #Colombian #Moisés #Caicedo #signs #Chelsea
Leave a Reply