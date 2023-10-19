This Tuesday ended the fourth date of the South American qualifying towards the 2026 World Cup and left some critical results for several teams that could experience turbulence on the bench before the next matchday in November.

There are three technicians who would be on the tightrope and their continuity is not assured after the poor results they have achieved in the first four rounds of the tie.

Eduardo Berizzo, warned in Chile

One of the coaches who would be on the tightrope is the Argentine Eduardo Berizzo after the beating that the Chilean team received against Venezuelalost 3-0 at the Maturín stadium and his team left an image to be forgotten.

According to the Chilean press, The ANFP would be evaluating alternatives to the position of the Argentine strategist, who has had a poor performance leading the Australs: out of 15 games he has four wins, five draws and six losses; a yield of 38%.

Photo: Federico Parra. AFP

Eduardo Berizz will have ‘one last life against Paraguay, in November, If he doesn’t win, he could leave his position and: “in that scenario Ricardo Gareca, former coach of Peru, and Gustavo Quinteros, currently in Colo Colo, appear as the most powerful candidates to take over,” the ANFP told the newspaper El Mercurio.

It is worth remembering that Chile is eighth in the standings with 4 points, the result of a victory against Peru, a draw with Colombia and two defeats, against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Juan Reynoso, difficult present in Peru

Juan Reynoso does not have his place assured in Peru after losing both of his matches in this double qualifying round. Besides, He has only added one point out of 12 possible, It was in the goalless draw against Paraguay on the first day.

In Inca lands there is talk that the 53-year-old coach does not have a good relationship with a certain sector of the fans and the leadership of the Peruvian Football Federation. In fact, he came out to criticize several players in his last statements.

Photo: Norberto Duarte. AFP

“Unfortunately, Bryan Reyna and Joao Grimaldo are not able to sustain even 60 minutes, and that is the lack that the local league gives us,” explained the coach.

Peru is penultimate in the tie with a single point and his coach will have an important challenge against Venezuela in November, if he does not win he could say goodbye to his position.

Bolivia analyzes the situation of Gustavo Costas

Gustavo Costas is the last coach named: would be on the tightrope after losing all four qualifying games, results that have them last and without points.

The DT, former Independiente Santa Fe, came out to clarify the rumors and stated that he is not going to leave the Bolivian bench: “He called me (Fernando Costa, president of the Bolivian Football Federation) and said that the rumor of the exit. And we agreed that this is a work process that takes time. If I knew they were bringing me for three or four games, I wouldn’t have come. “I wouldn’t be thinking about that, I wouldn’t have accepted.”

Of course, he gave a blow to Bolivian football and emphatically criticized the training categories: “The players are not to blame, but the training they do not have. There are no inferiors and that costs, that hurts.”

