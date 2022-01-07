The Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament schedule has been shaken by the rebound in COVID-19 cases in the country and, specifically, in teams. The duel between Santos Laguna and Tigres had to be rescheduled due to the number of players who tested positive for the new coronavirus. This change impacted other games on the opening day of the new Mexican soccer season.
The meeting on date 1 between Monterrey and Querétaro suffered a time change. Originally the engagement was scheduled for Saturday, January 8 at 5:06 p.m., however, it was moved to 7:06 p.m. on the same day.
For this match, Rayados will not be able to count on several elements and will have to present an alternative line-up to face the Gallos Blancos. Luis Romo, one of the brand new reinforcements of the Albiazul team for the Clausura 2022, will not be able to participate in the first day of the championship because he tested positive for COVID-19.
Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, has assured in several interviews that the league is prepared to face the fourth wave of COVID-19 and that it is working to have prevention and containment policies for the problem. The leader indicated that the protocol to detect cases will be strengthened and that PCR tests will be carried out every seven days and mandatory tests will be carried out 72 hours before each game.
In this context, there is the possibility that capacity will be reduced in the states that show a more pronounced rise in cases.
