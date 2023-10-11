The Colombian National Team is preparing for the difficult game it will have this Thursday against Uruguay at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla for the third round of the South American qualifying round. The team It comes from drawing 0-0 against Chile and winning 1-0 against Venezuela in the first two rounds.

The Colombian National Team comes with full confidence after adding four points out of a possible six in its qualifying debut, on the way to the 2026 World Cup. Furthermore, the team does not know what it is to lose in the era of Néstor Lorenzo, since his arrival He has achieved seven wins and three draws; and scored 18 goals and conceded six goals.

Despite the good time, The National Team is affected due to injuries of several of its starting players, who were unable to recover for this qualifying date towards the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

For this reason, Néstor Lorenzo would be thinking about making some changes to the starting lineup, Some absences due to injury and the performance of several players are key in the formation with which the team will take to the field of the Metropolitano de Barranquilla.

Training of the Colombian National Team at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

The most important changes are in the defense after the confirmed absences due to injury of Yerry Mina, Jhon Jáder Lucumí and Johan Mojica. In addition to the loss of Jefferson Lerma, who missed the call due to a physical problem.

The only fixed player in the defense is Davinson Sanchez, who started against Chile after not playing in the debut of the tie. Next to him would be Carlos Cuesta replacing Yerry Mina.

James Rodríguez, Álvaro Montero, Kevin Mier, Camilo Vargas, Luis Díaz, Santos Borré, Jorge Carrascal, Fabra, Santiago Arias, among other players. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

One of Néstor Lorenzo’s biggest doubts about forming the team is on the right side, after the departure of Daniel Muñoz from the squad. Santiago Arias has great options to be part of the starting lineup.

Another of the forced changes is the departure of Jefferson Lerma and the possible entry of Wílmar Barrios, who had lost ground in the Colombian National Team and would have the great opportunity to once again have a place in the starting team.

Furthermore, in the last hour an important surprise arose to face the Uruguayan team. According to various media, James Rodríguez could enter the starting team instead of Jorge Carrascal from Cartagena.

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

The Cucuteño midfielder, who is back in physical and football shape at Sao Paulo in Brazil, would receive the confidence of Néstor Lorenzo to pull the strings of the team on the field of play. Furthermore, it is not ruled out that he comes out with the captain’s band on his arm.

With the last minute changes, the Colombia national team would form with: Camilo Vargas in goal; Santiago Arias, Dávinson Sánchez, Carlos Cuesta and Deiver Machado in defense; Wílmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, James Rodríguez, Jhon Arias in the center of the field; Luis Díaz and Rafael Santos Borré in attack

