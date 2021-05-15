Last minute change in the superclassic: Julio Fernández enters as linesman and Juan Pablo Belatti leaves.
Sunday’s Super between Mouth Y River, in the Bombonera and for the quarterfinals of the Professional Football League Cup, will be arbitrated by Facundo Tello, but the AFA communicated this Saturday a modification among the assistants. “Assistant Julio Fernández replaces Juan Pablo Belatti”, announced the mother house of Argentine soccer, without expanding the reasons for the change.
Then Tello will be accompanied by the assistants Julio Fernández and Pablo González, and Ariel Penel will be the fourth official.
THE REFEREES OF THE QUARTER FINALS
Saturday
17.30 Students – Independent (Fox Sports Premium)
Referee: Pablo Echavarría
Assistant 1: Gabriel Chade
Assistant 2: Diego Romero
Fourth official: Jorge Baliño
21.00 Colón – Workshops (Fox Sports Premium and TNT Sports)
Referee: Hernán Mastrángelo
Assistant 1: Lucas Germanotta
Assistant 2: Hernán Maidana
Fourth official: Diego Ceballos
Sunday
12.00 Vélez – Racing (TNT Sports)
Referee: Germán Delfino
Assistant 1: Ezequiel Braislovsky
Assistant 2: Cristian Navarro
Fourth official: Silvio Trucco
17.30 Boca – River (Fox Sports Premium and TNT Sports)
Referee: Facundo Tello
Assistant 1: Julio Fernández
Assistant 2: Pablo González
Fourth official: Ariel Penel
THE SEATS OF THE SEMIS AND THE FINAL
The president of the Professional League, Marcelo Tinelli, and the head of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, confirmed that the semifinals of the LPF Cup will take place at the San Juan del Bicentenario stadium and the final will be played at the Sole-Mother of Cities, of Santiago del Estero.
