Last minute change in the superclassic: Julio Fernández enters as linesman and Juan Pablo Belatti leaves.

Sunday’s Super between Mouth Y River, in the Bombonera and for the quarterfinals of the Professional Football League Cup, will be arbitrated by Facundo Tello, but the AFA communicated this Saturday a modification among the assistants. “Assistant Julio Fernández replaces Juan Pablo Belatti”, announced the mother house of Argentine soccer, without expanding the reasons for the change.

Then Tello will be accompanied by the assistants Julio Fernández and Pablo González, and Ariel Penel will be the fourth official.

THE REFEREES OF THE QUARTER FINALS

Saturday

17.30 Students – Independent (Fox Sports Premium)

Referee: Pablo Echavarría

Assistant 1: Gabriel Chade

Assistant 2: Diego Romero

Fourth official: Jorge Baliño

21.00 Colón – Workshops (Fox Sports Premium and TNT Sports)

Referee: Hernán Mastrángelo

Assistant 1: Lucas Germanotta

Assistant 2: Hernán Maidana

Fourth official: Diego Ceballos

Sunday

12.00 Vélez – Racing (TNT Sports)

Referee: Germán Delfino

Assistant 1: Ezequiel Braislovsky

Assistant 2: Cristian Navarro

Fourth official: Silvio Trucco

17.30 Boca – River (Fox Sports Premium and TNT Sports)

Referee: Facundo Tello

Assistant 1: Julio Fernández

Assistant 2: Pablo González

Fourth official: Ariel Penel

THE SEATS OF THE SEMIS AND THE FINAL

The president of the Professional League, Marcelo Tinelli, and the head of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, confirmed that the semifinals of the LPF Cup will take place at the San Juan del Bicentenario stadium and the final will be played at the Sole-Mother of Cities, of Santiago del Estero.