Go on live the Last minute about Pope Francis’s health And follow the press conference of doctors from the Gemelli Hospital in which they will inform about their current state today.

16:59 The faithful pray for the Pope’s health The faithful pray for the Pope’s health and carry candles in front of the door of the Gemelli Hospital // Reuters

16:53 Pope Francis has bilateral pneumonia Pope Francis has «bilateral pneumonia». According to the medical part of last Tuesday, “a complex picture continues.” “Polymicrobial infection, emerged on a Bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis background, and which has required the use of antibiotic therapy with cortisone, makes therapeutic treatment more complex,” he recites. Inform Javier Martínez-Brocal, correspondent in the Vatican.

16:50 Last part of the Pontiff: “This morning has risen and has breakfast” First of this Friday the Vatican spokesman has reported that Pope Francis “has elapsed the night well, and this morning has risen and has breakfast.” Doctors hope to have data between today and tomorrow about How is you responding to therapy to make forecasts on when it could be discharged. Until now, other indicators, such as blood analysis, have allowed them to talk about “slight improvement.” Read the complete information here.