Monday, July 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Last minute: a strong tremor is reported in the province of Papua, in Indonesia

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2023
in World
0
Last minute: a strong tremor is reported in the province of Papua, in Indonesia

Close


Close

tremor in indonesia

Strong tremor in Indonesia

Strong tremor in Indonesia

The United States Geological Survey reported that the quake was 5.4 magnitude.

See also  James Rodríguez's former technician recovers from a delicate operation

The United States Geological Survey reported in the last few hours a strong tremor in a province of Indonesia. On the morning of Monday, July 3 (Asian country time), a 5.4 magnitude earthquake.

(We recommend reading: Is it shaking more in Colombia? The SGC analyzes the issue that worries Colombians).

The Indonesian geophysical agency reported, through an official statement, that a tremor shook the province on Monday morning (Indonesian time). Howeverthe earthquake is not potential for a tsunami to be unleashed in the region.Receive on your WhatsApp, for free, the latest news from EL TIEMPO

According to the information provided by Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo, spokesman for the police of the Asian country, the epicenter of the earthquake occurred at a depth of 33 kilometers on land and this was strongly felt in the cities of Jayapura, the capital of Papua.

For now there are no known reports of people injured or fatalities by the earthquake. Nor has a report been given on the damage caused by this telluric event.

See also  The most promising player currently in América de Cali

HAROLD YEPES
LATEST NEWS REACTION

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#minute #strong #tremor #reported #province #Papua #Indonesia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Was the quarantine of the first men who went to the moon doubtful?

Was the quarantine of the first men who went to the moon doubtful?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result