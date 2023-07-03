Last minute: a strong tremor is reported in the province of Papua, in Indonesia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Strong tremor in Indonesia
The United States Geological Survey reported that the quake was 5.4 magnitude.
The United States Geological Survey reported in the last few hours a strong tremor in a province of Indonesia. On the morning of Monday, July 3 (Asian country time), a 5.4 magnitude earthquake.
The Indonesian geophysical agency reported, through an official statement, that a tremor shook the province on Monday morning (Indonesian time). However, the earthquake is not potential for a tsunami to be unleashed in the region.
According to the information provided by Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo, spokesman for the police of the Asian country, the epicenter of the earthquake occurred at a depth of 33 kilometers on land and this was strongly felt in the cities of Jayapura, the capital of Papua.
For now there are no known reports of people injured or fatalities by the earthquake. Nor has a report been given on the damage caused by this telluric event.
