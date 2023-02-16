Dozens of migrants were transported in a bus that crashed in Panama. 40 dead, several injured, and at least 15 in serious condition are part of the tragic balance. The authorities advance in the identification of the deceased; It has been complex because some bodies were dismembered.

A Colombian woman survived the violent crash, but remains in serious condition. It is Lady Katherine García, 35 years old, who had packed suitcases in search of a better future than the one she had in Bogotá.

His path began on February 6 when he traveled to Medellín. From there, she continued to Necoclí and then through the Darién Gap, where thousands of migrants trek through the jungle under extreme weather conditions to reach Panama.

“We have contact again on Sunday (February 12). She tells us that the Panamanian military is holding her, but they had told her that on Monday they were going to cross the border, where they were going to take the bus that would take them to Costa Rica,” recalled her sister Carolina García, in a chat with ‘Noticias Caracol’ .

Before getting on the bus, García sent a text message to his family: “He said that, glory to God, that the hardest part of the jungle has passed. She never imagined that it was like this, that she had been told other things. She (she also said she) that she had seen people die in the group she was in ”.

(Keep reading: Crime of a girl and her uncle in Ibagué: Prosecutor confirms that there was sexual violence).

According to his sister’s account for ‘Noticias Caracol’, in total, The Colombian woman had 1,100 dollars (more than five million pesos) that she had budgeted for the journey. “With this she was going to arrive in Mexico perhaps and we had thought of sending her the money that they were going to charge her to take her to the United States,” she added.

Garcia is under care at a hospital in Panama after being rescued. Her relatives call for help from the Colombian authorities to travel to the neighboring country and take ownership of the situation, since the information they have been provided by phone has been limited.

Migrant accident in Panama. Photo: EFE / Chiricanas News

“The only thing they could tell us is that he has already come out of surgery. They had to put screws in her hip, I don’t know if she has both fractured legs or just one. (…) We don’t know how many days we should be there with her, the situation is complicated”.

The Foreign Ministry has said that, based on information from local authorities, there are fatalities of Colombian nationality. In addition, he assured that through his diplomatic representation and offices in Panama he will provide “the corresponding assistance in these cases.”

(Also: They find a lifeless man locked in his Medellín motel room).

“The Government of Colombia expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, Colombians and from various sister countries,” they said in a statement.

The balance of the accident

The bus was left without a roof, destroyed, with the seats scattered on the floor at the scene of the accidenta trunk road that leads to the Gualaca migrant shelter, the last point that irregular travelers touch in Panama before leaving for Costa Rica within the framework of the “controlled flow” state operation.

Panama receives irregular migrants who cross the Darién jungle, the natural border with Colombia, at migration reception stations (ERM), where they take their biometric data and offer them health and food assistance, after which they are transferred by bus, with a ticket paid for by themselves, to the border with Costa Rica so that they continue on their way to North America.

Migrant accident in Panama. See also WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF HIRING A CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT LAWYER? Photo: EFE / Chiricanas News

For reasons that are being investigated, the bus driver, who also died, lost control and plunged into a hollow near the shelter. The car would have collided with at least one fixed object and also with another public transport parked on a hillside.

According to the figures provided by the authorities, 66 migrants were traveling on the bus.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE

You can also read:

– The evidence against a man captured for the murders of a girl and her uncle in Ibagué.

– Died in renowned gym; his family found him until the next day.

– He tried to sneak in just as the TransMilenio manager was showing new doors.

– The painful farewell to the Colombian woman who died in an accident in the United States.