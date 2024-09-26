Home policy

From: Kilian Beck

ORF invites you to the last discussion before the Austrian election: Inflation, migration and flooding are core issues in the election campaign. Nobody wants to form a coalition with Kickl.

Vienna – On Sunday, Austria will elect a new National Council. On Thursday evening, the last elephant round with the top candidates will take place on the broadcaster ORF2 It is the conclusion of a particularly intense television election campaign in the Alpine republic. oRf invited the leaders of the five parliamentary groups to ten TV duels, private broadcasters organized further duels and elephant rounds. An overview of who is arguing in Austria before the National Council elections – and which topics are in focus.

TV duel between two leading candidates in the Austrian election: Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Herbert Kickl (FPÖ, right). © Georges Schneider/photonews.at/Imago

ORF wants to debate “what moves people” before the Austrian election

On Thursday, oRf-Presenter Alexandra Maritza Wachter announced in the morning news that she wanted to talk about economic policy, the state budget and inflation. It should be about “what moves people,” said Wachter. Inflation and immigration were the two dominant themes of the National Council election campaign so far. After the start of the Ukraine war in 2022 and the associated energy price shocks, Austria was exposed to one of the highest inflation rates in the eurozone.

FPÖ leads in polls for the Austrian election – What will the flood change?

Then, in mid-September, a flood disaster hit large parts of Austria – and the parties politicized the ongoing Climate change and more frequent extreme weather events. “So many people in so many regions are directly affected – so close to the election” that the floods may become an influential election issue, Salzburg political scientist Reinhard Heinisch told our editorial team.

According to current polls for the National Council election, there is still a three-way battle for the chancellorship in Austria. The right-wing authoritarian FPÖ is in the lead with 27 percent. The conservative chancellor party ÖVP has just under 25 percent. The opposition Social Democrats (SPÖ) currently have only 20 percent. The liberal NEOS would receive around 10 percent and the Greens around eight percent.

Before the National Council elections: ÖVP-Nehammer emphasizes fight against inflation, Babler (SPÖ) partnership with trade unions

In previous television appearances, the incumbent Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) emphasized that the coalition government he led, consisting of the ÖVP and the Greens, had cushioned the inflation shocks through one-off payments and increases in social benefits by the rate of inflation. SPÖ leader Babler insisted that it was the Social Democrats who had fought for the necessary wage increases “alongside the unions.” FPÖ leader Kickl, on the other hand, wanted to reduce non-wage labor costs, but could not explain how this would be reflected in the employees’ wallets. Instead, he accused all other parliamentary groups of being part of a “unity party” against the FPÖ.

Nehammer sees “many sensible people” in FPÖ – No coalition with Kickl

Kickl could emerge from Sunday’s election as the leader of the strongest party in the National Council. So far, no parliamentary party wants to form a coalition with the FPÖ. The SPÖ, the liberal NEOS and the Greens justify this with the party’s hard-right, sometimes openly anti-liberal program and its links to the extreme right. Nehammer justified it with his rejection of the “radicalized” FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. Below Kickl, there are “many reasonable people” in the FPÖ, which was founded in the 1950s by old Nazis, said Nehammer in the oRf-Duel with Kickl.

Analysis before Austrian election: FPÖ electoral lists riddled with right-wing radicals

Now an analysis by the daily newspaper standard in cooperation with the Austrian platform “Stop the Right”, which is close to the Greens, that the right-wing extremist party leader Kickl is not alone in his views. 15 percent of the candidates, including the two general secretaries of the party, had contact with the right-wing extremist “Identitarian Movement” or defended it publicly.

Eight percent of the candidates belonged to German nationalist fraternities. These extreme right-wing student associations have never gotten over the fact that Germany and Austria became two states again after the defeat of National Socialism. There are even candidates on the Lower Austrian state list with connections to the openly neo-Nazi milieu.

ÖVP forms coalition with FPÖ in three federal states – author observes “sheer fear” among migrants in Austria

In three federal states, the ÖVP is already in coalition with FPÖ regional associations, whose leadership is quite openly right-wing radical. In a conversation with our editorial team, the Viennese author and political scientist Vedran Džihić warned against paving the way for the FPÖ and Kickl to enter the Chancellery on Vienna’s Ballhausplatz. Džihić, who himself fled to Austria from the Bosnian war, stressed that, given the FPÖ’s xenophobic agenda and the already-occurring blurring of the migration debate, there is already “sheer fear” among migrants in Austria. (kb)