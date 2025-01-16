The world of bullfighting is still pending the evolution of the banderillero Ricardo Santana, who suffered a very serious mishap on January 6 at the Manizales Fair, a crash that has led him to debate between life and death at the Santa Sofía hospital in the aforementioned Colombian city. So raw. So real.

With all the caution for such a mishap, encouraging news arrives. «Ricardo Santana’s prognosis remains reserved, but his hemodynamic and sepsis situation has improved; Therefore, its multisystem failure is beginning to be resolved,” explains surgeon Carlos Alberto Piedrahita, manager of the Santa Sofía Departmental Hospital in Manizales and according to ‘Aplausos’.

The Cali subaltern underwent a new intervention on the pancreas this week and the patient has begun to respond to antibiotics. This is what the last part of Santana says, collected by the colleagues of the aforementioned bullfighting portal:

«The new medical report from banderillero Ricardo Santana determines that there is hemodynamic stability, that he has responded effectively and efficiently to antibiotic management. And we say this because there are no longer feverish peaks, there are no longer elements that determine that there is coagulopathy secondary to septicemia. Third, there is hemodynamic stability. We must also say that liver function, which in the past reported liver failure, has resolved. Liver function has begun to improve, as determined by tests.









What is pending with him at this moment is his kidney failure, which is still on dialysis. At that moment he was taken back to the operating room to wash the peritoneal cavity. It is found that the injury and damage caused to the pancreas has led to autolysis. In other words, the pancreas is automatically being destroyed, since it is an organ that cannot be touched or injured. And this issue caused by trauma has meant that necrosis continues to increase in the pancreas, leading to the fact that every time an examination is carried out, a resection of the pancreas has to be performed every day that the surgical process takes place.

The prognosis remains reserved but we have to say that his hemodynamic situation and his sepsis situation have improved, and therefore his multisystem failure is beginning to resolve.