Next Saturday one of the most anticipated games in the Colombian league will be taking place, when millionaires and cali america faces are seen on matchday 16 of the competition.
Millonarios comes from drawing 1-1 in their visit against Unión Magdalena, staying momentarily in second place with 26 points.
For its part, América de Cali won 2-1 against Deportivo Pereira and with this victory they reached 25 points, remaining in fourth place in the competition.
Undoubtedly, this will be an even game and in which both squads will put everything on the grill to come out with the three units.
The last time they met was on September 24, 2022. On that occasion they tied 2-2, with goals from Carlos Gómez and Jader Valencia, by Millonarios; while for America Juan Pérez and Daniel Mosquera discounted.
Steven Vega (Millionaires)
Steve Vega. /MB Media/Getty Images
In hand in hand we have the defender Steve Vega by millionaires. A complete and hard player in every action. Good header and a wall in the lower part of the field.
Kevin Andrade (Cali America)
Kevin Andrade. / RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO/Getty Images
With more than 1.86 in height, and weighing 80 kilos, the defender appears Kevin Andrade. The Colombian is a real train and wants to stop the attacks of the rival forwards in their tracks.
