What a game awaits us next Sunday in the Colombian League, when they face cali america and Deportivo Caliin one more edition of the Clásico Vallecaucano.
América de Cali lost in its most recent match against Millonarios by a score of 4-3, in a game of emotions and wholesale goals. For its part, América de Cali won 3-2 at home against Junior, thus obtaining 18 points and leaving the last places in the general standings.
Undoubtedly, both squads will not hold anything back and will leave everything on the pitch for the three points and for pride.
The most recent game between these teams took place on matchday 10 with a 1-1 draw.
Facundo Ezequiel (Cali America)
In the one-on-one the Argentine striker appears Ezekiel, who is the goal man of the América de Cali team. He is currently in second place in the scoring table, just below Marco Pérez de las Águilas, with 9 goals.
Kevin Viveros (Deportivo Cali)
For his part, the player to follow in heads-up in this match is Kevin Viveros. The 23-year-old Colombian striker has a developed scoring nose, and for this match he will seek to increase his scoring streak, which up to now has reached 4 goals in the tournament.
