After we have experienced the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey we have already known what the confrontations will be in the quarterfinals of this competition. Chance has wanted us to have what could be an early final by facing the two teams that have won this competition the most times. FC Barcelona is the undisputed king of Cups with 31 trophies to its credit and faces another king of Cups such as Athlic Club de Bilbao, who has won it 23 times. This match will be played on January 24 and the Basques will play with the field factor in their favor.
Below we leave you with the latest confrontations between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club de Bilbao in the Copa del Rey:
We start this list with a final between the two “kings of cups”. This time it was FC Barcelona that was superior to the Basque team. This season is fondly remembered on Blaugrana lands since this was one of the titles in the triplet achieved by Luis Enrique. Furthermore, this match was where Messi scored one of the most famous goals of his career.
They would meet again the following season but this time in the quarterfinals. In the first leg the Blaugrana won by one goal to two thanks to goals from Munir and Neymar, leaving the tie open.
On the return leg, the one who would take the lead in this second leg and in the tie would be FC Barcelona with goals from Luis Suárez, Gerard Piqué and Neymar. Iñaki Williams scored for Athletic 11 minutes into the game
They would meet again in the Copa del Rey after those quarterfinals of the previous season, but this time in the round of 16. In this match it was Athletic who took the victory, putting the tie back on track with goals from Aduriz and Iñaki Williams. For Barça Messi scored from 11 meters.
Sadly for those from the Basque Country, FC Barcelona in the second leg would overcome the tie and move on to the next round after a match in which the mythical and eternal “MSN” each scored a goal.
It would not be until the 2020 season and with the current Copa del Ret format when they would meet again. This time Athletic would be the team that advanced to the next round after the narrow victory after Busquets scored an own goal.
The following season they would meet but in the final of the tournament, where with a resounding victory FC Barcelona won the Cup with goals from Griezmann, De Jong and a double from Messi. This title was Messi's last with the club of his life.
For the last match between Athletic and FC Barcelona we go back to January 20 of the 2022 season, to the round of 16. This time Bilbao was the one who won the game after a great game that they both gave us with a game that ended 3-2. The scorers of the match were Muniain twice and Iñigo Martínez, current culé player, for Athletic and Ferran Torres and Pedri for the culés.
|
Game
|
Date
|
Result
|
Round
|
Athletic – FCB
|
May 30, 2015
|
1-3
|
Final
|
Athletic – FCB
|
January 20, 2016
|
1-2
|
Quarterfinals (first leg)
|
FCB – Athletic
|
January 27, 2016
|
3-1
|
Quarterfinals (second leg)
|
Athletic – FCB
|
January 5, 2017
|
2-1
|
Round of 16 (first leg)
|
FCB – Athletic
|
January 11, 2017
|
3-2
|
Round of 16 (second leg)
|
Athletic – FCB
|
February 6, 2020
|
1-0
|
Quarter finals
|
Athletic – FCB
|
April 17, 2021
|
0-4
|
Final
|
Athletic – FCB
|
January 20, 2022
|
3-2
|
Round of 16
