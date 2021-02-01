The winter market closes today, you can only sign in until 23:59:59. Some First Teams they have left operations for the last minute and today it is expected that there will be some movement of inputs and outputs until the final minutes, in order to reinforce their squads for the final stretch of the season. Due to the economic crisis that COVID-19 has brought with it, before the signings take place, the sales must come.

Athletic

The LaLiga leader considers the market closed with the only addition of Moussa Dembélé, on loan from Lyon. Manu Sánchez (Osasuna), Saponjic (Cádiz) and Diego Costa (Libre) have left. The only way out that could be given would be Vitolo. Villarreal has shown their interest in him.

Real Madrid

The white team maintains its summer policy of not reinforcing the squad. The crisis prevents it. Just like arrivals are not expected, nor departures. They have only left the entity of Concha Espina Odegaard, to Arsenal, and Jovic, to Eintracht. Isco, who was another of those who wanted to leave, has not received any offer that interests him to be able to leave in search of minutes.

Barcelona

Aleñá left Barcelona, ​​on loan to Getafe. During part of the winter market there was talk of the possibility of a forward and a central defender arriving. The chosen ones were Depay and Eric García, but ultimately neither one nor the other will arrive. Neither are exits expected.

Seville

In Nervión no more signing is expected in this market, although there could be a movement in the departures chapter. In the Netherlands there is talk of Idrissi’s departure to Ajax in the form of a loan with an option to buy. Monchi has already managed to bring a reinforcement, that of Papu Gómez for 6 million plus two in variables, and an exit, that of the youth squad Carlos Fernández, for ten million, to Real Sociedad.

Villarreal

The Submarine has been one of the teams that has moved the most in this market. It has closed two departures and two arrivals and still has two other operations open. The arrival of Vitolo is pending, in the form of a loan, and the possible departure of Raba. For now, it has only been reinforced with Capoue and Ratiu, who returns from loan. On the other hand, it has had the casualties of Chakla and Kubo.

Real society

Imanol is happy with his squad and no movements are expected on the last market day. Carlos Fernández, from Sevilla, has been the only incorporation; and Willian José went out to Wolves.

Pomegranate

In the Nasrid squad several operations are expected before closing. They want to release Ramón Azeez. Although they want to avoid the departure of Nehuén, a player on loan from Atlético, a club that wants to find another team for him to have more minutes. In the arrivals section, we are looking for a left-handed side and a midfielder to reinforce the squad. The signing of Domingos Quina, Watford’s Portuguese half, is expected to be made official today.

Betis

The only movement planned for this transfer window was the departure of Sanabria, whose departure became official yesterday. The verdiblanco youth squad has been sold to Torino.

I raised

Immobility in Levante in terms of the transfer market. They have made no move nor is it expected. For now, they are only trying to renew Captain Morales. To the one who has already been presented with an offer and is expected to accept.

Cadiz

Cádiz still has homework to do in this winter market. In the last days Saponjic arrived, from Atlético; and yesterday, Nephew, on loan from Valencia. Today the arrival of a central is expected. Nehuén, from Granada (on loan from Atlético) and Meré, from Colonia sounded. In the casualties section, yesterday Nano Mesa left, bound for Logroñés; and Álvaro Giménez, to Mallorca. Both on loan. Bodiger could come out today.

Athletic

Athletic hurries its options for the possible departure of Herrerín, who is seeking accommodation after not being able to leave in September. This would be (if produced), the only movement facing the last market day. Marcelino has all the players.

Getafe

Getafe will move on the last market day. Poveda and Mollejo (especially the latter) have many ballots to leave the azulón team. As for tickets, the last to arrive was Chakla, coming from Villarreal and looking for a left back if an option appeared, which has not been the case so far.

Celtic

In Balaídos the arrivals of Facundo Gerreyra and Franco Cervi, both from Benfica, are expected. For departures it also has several operations. That of Okay, who could land at West Bromwich Albion on loan, and that of Olaza, who could end his loan in the celestial team and join the ranks of Valladolid.

Valencia

In Mestalla they are taking advantage of this window to move in the market everything they did not do in summer. Javi Gracia already has Ferro and Cutrones, made official last night. Besides Piccini, who will return. Also looking for a pivot. As for departures, no more are expected to occur, after confirming that of Sobrino, to Cádiz.

Eibar

Eibar closed the market with the incorporation of Aleix García, who arrived from Dinamo and the departures of Olabe (Alanyaspor), Kadzior (Tondela) and José Antonio Martínez (Dallas).

Valladolid

In Pucela they have several pending fronts on the last day. In the first place, the soap opera Olaza, whose arrival has been stagnant. For now, they have only achieved the loan of Kodro, from Athletic. Regarding the departures, Carnero has been dismissed due to his injury, but they could also have the departure of Waldo, which is of interest to several Second Division clubs.

Osasuna

The Pamplona team was strengthened with the arrival of Manu Sánchez, from Atlético and no more arrivals are expected in this winter market. The departures section is also closed.

Alaves

Alavés closed yesterday the loan of Pellistri, from United. The English team paid 8.5 million euros to Peñarol for him. He signs for the remainder of the season and occupies the place left by Tavares. For today no more movements are expected.

Elche

In the Elche group they have only had the arrival of Mojica and the loss of Koné. Some more movement is not ruled out before closing. Some reinforcement to alleviate the crisis of results that Elche is experiencing in the League and that condemns him to be in the relegation places.

Huesca

Huesca has pending operations for the last day. In the departures section they want to close the issue of Musto and Eugeni. The two midfielders do not count, but both intend to continue until June 30. As for arrivals, if the Huescans manage to free a token they would try the arrival of a right winger. Gonzalo Plata, an Ecuadorian from Sporting de Portugal, has sounded like a candidate.