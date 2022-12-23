Two years ago she lost her mother and in March she became a mother: the model and influencer Rachel Mee died at the age of 25

A very sad piece of news has come from the last few days concerning a 25-year-old British model and influencer, known by the stage name of Rachel Mee. The woman would have died of causes which, although they have not been disclosed, suggest an extreme gesture. Last March she had become the mother of a child who will now have to grow up for life without her mother.

Rahcel Mee, a dancer, influencer and model who had only 25 years old. Apparently it was she who chose not to be in this world anymore, as reported in a touching post by her friend Claire Robinson.

Two years ago Rachel had lost his mom, to which she was very close. From mourning she had never recovered and when she found out that she too would become a mother, she wanted to remember her with words of love and full of sadness at the same time.

She had written that she was very sorry that could not see his grandson come into the world and that she would make sure that the little one knew everything about his grandmother.

The birth of the model’s baby came last March. The little one calls Kyro and, according to those next to her, it was all for her.

A fundraiser for Rachel Mee’s baby

Her friend Claire Robinsonwho remained by her side until the end, not suspecting in the least what was about to happen, decided to open a fundraiser. Money that will be donated to little Kyro, who will now spend his first Christmas and will do it without his mother.

In the Description Of the fundraiser, Robinson wrote: