Lotto and SuperEnalotto draws today, Tuesday 29 November 2022

In today’s day, 29 November, like every Tuesday, the first draws of the week take place of Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto. The SuperEnalotto record jackpot rises to 317,200,000 euro for the winning sextuplet.

Waiting to know the winning numbers, which will be drawn starting from 20.00 for each odd, however, the players have a further possibility, created by SuperEnalotto on the occasion of the Christmas holidays.

Lotto and SuperEnalotto extractions, the “Super Christmas” promo is active

As the first festively decorated trees begin to appear and the streets are filled with lights and illuminations of all kinds, in fact, SuperEnalotto has come up with a special initiative, the “Super Christmas” promo, to reward players by giving special gifts.

What’s it about? In three “special” draws, the consecutive ones that fall from Christmas to New Year’s Eve, i.e. on 27, 29 and 31 December 2022, during which there will be 600 guaranteed super prizes of 20,000 euros each up for grabs; a higher number, this one from 2022, than in past editions.

Playing Super Christmas is very simple: enough validate any bet SuperEnalotto with valid SuperStar for SuperEnalotto number 155 on Tuesday 27 December 2022, the SuperEnalotto number 156 on Thursday 29 December 2022 and the SuperEnalotto competition number 157 on Saturday 31 December 2022. The possibility of validating a bet on the first of the special competitions, number 155, has already been active since last Wednesday 23 November; moreover, those who open an online gaming account with Sisal between December 23rd and December 31st will receive 3 games for free.

The player who decides to play a valid combination for these competitions will receive, at no additional cost, an alphanumeric code unique that is printed on the game receipt. How to participate in the Super Christmas promo? Consumers will find many tools dedicated to the initiative in all Sisal points of sale in Italy: from Quick Pick bets to customized Bulletin Board Systems with themed names. The dedicated pre-compiled ticket will also be available in the €1.50 denomination which entitles you to 1 SuperEnalotto with SuperStar combination and with which you can choose the competition for which to participate.

THE winning codes will be communicated after the publication of the official bulletin of the draw on 27 December 2022.

