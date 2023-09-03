fAlmost 1000 kilometers have to be covered on the return from the summer holiday from the north of Jutland to Frankfurt am Main. It literally hits us in the last few meters, the blow is so violent that for a split second we believe we are passing the event horizon of a singularity. But the culprit isn’t a black hole, it’s a pounding hole. Simply forgotten is the attention that in this country always has to be directed to the road, in Scandinavia we had become accustomed to the fact that even lonely side roads, whose long ribbon stretches to the horizon, are kept in perfect condition.

Now, with anecdotal evidence, all lottery winners would be unhappy and all journalists lazy to think. On Wednesday, the objectivity was then carried out by a study by the German Institute for Urban Studies, for which the construction industry, ADAC and the Association of Transport Companies have joined forces.

A third of all municipal roads and every second bridge in the municipalities is in a precarious condition, and the fact that the public transport lobby in the Federal Press House must expressly remind people that buses also drive on roads is something to think about. According to the study, 283 billion euros will have to be invested by 2030 in order to catch up on the investment backlog. It takes another 64 billion to bring existing stops, tracks and tunnels into a technically acceptable condition.

Plugging all the holes left by neglecting the lifelines would not only exceed the capabilities of the municipalities, but would also tear a huge hole in the federal budget. So pragmatic solutions are needed, and after the federal cabinet publicly admitted after its retreat that it likes to hammer and screw things, we propose a ministerial voluntary service on public roads.

Additional funds would be freed up if local authorities did not try to direct traffic, which would then be overturned by the courts. Giessen could contribute a million what it cost to move a bike path in the middle of a main street. Or not, because the money has already been spent and the dismantling ordered by legal means will probably also cost a little.