SAs long as the tweezers are still in place, this taillight is an AI-free zone. We put the chance that “Chat GPT”, the friendly small talker from the Internet, is involved here at one in 140 million. He may conquer hearts, ours stays cold. And that’s not anti-progressive, swear, just survival instinct. Afterwards, the still acceptable results are delivered, free of charge. The eloquent bot has scared teachers and professors so much with its quick comprehension that not even the last digitization strategy of the Minister of Education or the air purifier application form A38 managed to do.

* * *

But at least, even the anxious human writer has to admit, the thing works to some extent. What the UK and Saudi Arabia hatched together this week, on the other hand, is pie in the sky. Our favorite model monarchies want to bundle their solar power so that the orbit cracks. Huge photovoltaic sails, one the size of Central Park, are said to hover around the world to harvest energy where the sun never sets and land use plans have not yet been feared. The idea is actually old hat, Isaac Asimov, science fiction icon, was the first to try it out back in the 1950s. It’s been researched forever, it’s always exciting, only the practicability, which was, well, rather medium so far.

* * *

But the British now have the right start-up, the Saudis the money – and a great planned city in the desert that is reporting a need for super-supervisory and super-green energy. One might have thought that there would be enough sun and space in the Saudi desert for 140 million planned cities. But this thought only reveals our own narrow-mindedness. You have to look for solutions in the distance, say the visionaries, because it is better to delegate to the future than to work in the present.

We philistines only ask stupid questions. Like how many rockets and fuel it takes to build a space power plant. Or what happens to flying objects, feathered or tinny, that cross the laser or microwave beam beamed to earth by the solar universal power plant. Or how it works with the TÜV acceptance up there. We don’t trust ourselves to answer. Chat GPT, take over.