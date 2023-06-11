In Tuesday night we quickly ordered some Apple shares. Because unlike some moaners on the net, we don’t find 3500 euros too much for the new data glasses from Cupertino. It will not only increase the value of the Some Fruit Company (Forrest Gump aka Tom Hanks), but also our quality of life. Augmented Reality, the fading of digital into the usually inadequate real world, literally opens up new perspectives for us. There are no killer apps yet? There is probably a lack of imagination, because we could already think of a lot of things that could be done with the visionary glasses.

Let’s take the Sunday walk in the Vordertaunus. In the spruce plantations that have been wiped out by climate change and bark beetles, we see rustic forests instead of clear cuts. On an evening tour through Frankfurt’s train station district, the drug addicts encamped on the street are faded out and spotlessly clean pavements are faded in. On vacation we look at the blue sea and delicious street food, the garbage washed up on the beach conjured away. Finally Pippi Longstocking for everyone: I make my world, wide wide I like it.

Naked bodies in branded digital clothes

Particularly high sales figures are expected in the American states of Florida and Utah. School classes can once again admire ancient statues, the naked bodies of course dressed in digital branded clothing, including a link to the internet shop. And minors can read the Bible again, despite Sodom and Gomorrah, because passages that are harmful to young people are automatically blacked out. To ban or even burn books, what an antiquated practice!

A not inconsiderable secondary benefit results for politicians of all persuasions. The popularity ratings of the powerful increase without any action, which always reaps opposition or possibly fails due to the normative power of the factual. Be it repaired roads, blooming landscapes or five wind turbines a day, there is a believable simulation environment for everything.

To ensure that everything goes well in the brave new world, there is still a lot of programming work to be done. We can hardly hope for young people with steadily declining mathematical skills. Especially since it is to be feared that as soon as the price of data glasses reaches pocket-money zones due to economies of scale, the next generation will run through the world with YouTube, Insta or Tiktok in a continuous loop, the auditory canals are already permanently blocked.