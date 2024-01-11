Palliative care in hospital for 'Go Show'

A crystalline talent unfortunately inclined to a reckless life more than on the track: Anthony Gobert, a 48-year-old former Australian racing driver, is hospitalized in Australia where he is receiving palliative care. Brother Aaron broke the sad news through a post on Facebook: “It is with sadness that we must announce that Anthony is currently in palliative care and is in the final stages of his life following a short illness. We will give all updates in due course.”

Anthony Gobert revealed himself to the general public just 19 years old at Phillip Island in the final round of the World Superbike Championship in 1994, obtaining pole position, a third place and a victory in Race-2. In the following two years he raced full-time aboard the Kawasaki in the series-derived World Championship, obtaining a total of five victories and finishing fourth in the standings in 1995.

These results paid off for him the opportunity to race in the 500 class with the Lucky Strike-branded Suzuki in 1997, but was fired after nine races for failing an anti-doping test administered by Suzuki itself. In 1998 he relaunched himself in the AMA US Superbike championship, but also in that season he tested positive for a drug test (cannabinoids). In 1999 as a wild card at Laguna Seca he won Race 1 in Superbike, leading Bimota to success the following year again in WSBK at the beloved Phillip Island. A truly crystalline talent that of 'Go Show' unfortunately arrived prematurely in the last lap of a career as a crazy thoroughbred horse.