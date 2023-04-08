Endless criticism

The long pause that separates Formula 1 from the last Australian Grand Prix to the next scheduled in Baku has indirectly contributed to an explosion of controversy over what happened in Melbourne, in particular due to the triple stoppage of the race and the chaos on the order of arrival. While a minority, including pundits and ex-riders, agreed with the decisions taken by the Race Direction, the majority contested the choices of Niels Wittich and the Commissioners, more or less severely. German is also among the ‘hardest’ Hans-Joachim Stuckauthor of two podiums in an experience in F1 lived in the second half of the ’70s.

Last lap behind the Safety Car

Interviewed by eurosport.dethe 72-year-old was very critical of the Management especially following a single episode, which left him particularly perplexed: “The thing that impressed me the most was the useless and disorganized action of restarting the race after the third red flag – he has declared – how can the idea of ​​letting the cars get to the finish line behind the safety car come up with only one lap to go? Who wants to see such a thing? What is this nonsense? It’s not worthy of Formula 1. We need to avoid such a circus, also because there are spectators sitting in the stands or in front of the television. No one understands that”.

Stuck’s idea

Limited to this circumstance, Stuck also indicated what would have been the ideal action to take to avoid what happened at Albert Park, also from the height of his experience as a steward lived in Formula E: “The fact that a race can sometimes last longer is not a problem, but having to artificially prolong the Grand Prix is ​​not necessaryIt is a waste of time – he added – if this is part of the regulation, then this needs to be changed urgently. They should have simply finished the race after the third red flag and not returned to the track. Nothing could have changed anyway, the result was already marked”.

The second red flag

Stuck, by contrast, was much more sympathetic to Wittich on the decision to display the second red flag following Kevin Magnussen’s crash: “As far as I can judge from the television images, a safety car or a virtual safety car would have been sufficient – he concluded – but I have worked as a steward in Formula E, and I know how difficult it is for a race director to make the right decisions quickly. Wittich is really good, I couldn’t imagine anyone better in this position. We also need to understand it: driver safety is fundamental, especially when you don’t know exactly what’s on the track”.