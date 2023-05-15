BELOVED KK announces that Last Labyrinth: Lucidity Lostnow available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|Sit will launch on Nintendo Switch the next May 24th.

This is the version of the game without virtual reality support, as happens on the PlayStation consoles on which the title was originally launched. This version will also cost around 30 euros in digital format. Below is the launch trailer for the Xbox version.

Last Labyrinth: Lucidity Lost – Xbox Launch Trailer

Source: BELOVED KK