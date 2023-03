BELOVED KK announces that the adventure Last Labyrinth: Lucidity Lostthe non-virtual reality version of the title available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 via PlayStation VR and VR2 (available today), will also be available this spring on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The PlayStation and Steam versions of the game will also receive an update that will allow for play outside VR.

Source: BELOVED KK