The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Thursday that last month was the hottest January in the world on record, amid a continuing exceptional heat wave as a result of climate change.

According to the service, whose records date back to 1950, last month’s temperature exceeded January of 2020, which was the warmest.

This comes after the year 2023 was classified as the hottest year on Earth according to global records dating back to 1850, as climate change caused by human activities and the El Niño weather phenomenon that witnesses an increase in the temperature of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean lead to higher temperatures.

Since last June, every month has been the hottest in the world ever compared to the corresponding month in previous years.

“Not only is this the warmest January on record, but we also witnessed a 12-month period in which temperatures were more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial reference period,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the service.

She pointed out that “rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are the only way to stop the rise in global temperatures.”