From difficult beginnings, to great successes; from Renato Zero to love with Jacqueline: the singer Ultimo told Corriere della Sera. A long interview lasting more than two hours. “I presented myself three times to Amici, twice to X Factor, twice to Sanremo Giovani, and they never took me. I know many good artists who have not emerged. I was lucky to succeed at the right time”. He doesn’t show off, but feels privileged: “I’ve always experienced this double condition, and I’ve learned a lot on both sides. I continue to frequent the same bar, at Stefano’s. And my friends are always the same ones from the park”.

The passion for music as a child: “My father Sandro pushed me on a more protected path, but my mother Anna has always encouraged me. It’s a lost sorcina, we listened to Renato Zero all day long. There is a line that has stuck with me: healthy naivety. I am like this: wholesomely naive”. Then the meeting with Renato Zero: “When my mother’s brother, Uncle Ciro, had a serious health problem, Renato was close to him even if he didn’t know him: he went to see him in the hospital, he called the buzzer at home to find out how he was doing . So, one of the times I tried to go to Sanremo Giovani, I asked Renato if he wanted to hear the song […] He sent me a beautiful text message: ‘I can’t influence the commission, but even if I could I wouldn’t do it. It’s like when you see a beautiful dress in the window, and you want it at all costs. In time you will find the answers.” It wasn’t trivial for a great man like him to take care of a kid like me. Then I went on stage with Renato. He introduced me like this: ‘My little nephew enjoys the same humility as his uncle’”.

Then a joke about Mahmood: “We didn’t get to know each other because everyone makes their own business, but I have nothing against him. That moment he saw us opposed, but it was a diatribe created by others ”.

As known, Ultimo is quite a hypochondriac: “It started when at sixteen, to prepare for an entrance exam to a high school, I made myself a whole pot of coffee and I developed tachycardia. I have two, three visits a week. I have to remember to drink more water, because the ultrasound shows that I am always dehydrated”. And then he adds: “Every now and then I smoke a joint in the evening, especially in California where it is legal. It relaxes me. I’m not saying it’s right, it’s better not to do it, just as it’s better not to drink coca-cola and not to eat hamburgers at McDonald’s. I don’t have the myth of marijuana, but I think it should be legalized”.

Finally Ultimo spoke about his love story with Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo, the daughter of Heather Parisi. Her first meeting was in Trastevere: “I saw a photo of a jacket designed by her, with a patch in the shape of a guitar, and I wrote to her: ‘Do you want to be the guitarist on my next tour?’. We made an appointment… I arrived with a backpack and four beers. We talked all evening, it’s been a long time since I had a normal evening”. And then he explains: “We fell in love, without ever kissing each other. It has a naturalness, a radiance, a way of being invisible to most people. I wanted to understand what was hiding behind her. So as soon as it was possible I joined her in America”.