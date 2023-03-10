According to some rumors, Ultimo and Jacquelin Luna broke up but the reality is another…

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Last and his girlfriend Jacqueline Luna di Giacomo would have decided to put a definitive end to their relationship. For the Roman singer-songwriter, this would be the breaking of the second most important story of him. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Ultimo e Jacqueline Luna DiGiacomo they represented one of the most popular popular couples in the world of entertainment. Although the couple seemed to be more united and in love than ever, now we would be talking about one alleged separation. Already over the past few weeks, there have been rumors of one on the web sentimental crisis as the two no longer showed together on social media.

Anyway, over the last has come the denial of the news by the Roman singer himself. In fact, Ultimo has released a series of photo on his Instagram profile to wish his current girlfriend a happy birthday. These were the words written accompanying the caption:

Dress as you like, you bring the sun back into me. Congratulations blonde.

Last and Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo

Although Ultimo is a very person reserved and always try to protect your privacy, it was not easy to hide the relation with Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo. In fact, right from the start their love story captured theAttention of the media as the live coverage is the daughter of the famous showgirl Heather Parisi.

Anyway, the couple always shows together on their respective Instagram profiles. In fact, they often publish photo that portray them together, such as the romantic video in which they kiss in Paris with the Tour Effeil behind them.