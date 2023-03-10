Last is back single? The rumor has become increasingly insistent in the last few hours. It all started with an indiscretion from the weekly Chi, taken up by the main sites. The gossip was fueled by the absence of photos of the singer from social networks with his girlfriend, Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo, daughter of Heater Parisi. Because of this, many thought their relationship was over.

On the occasion of the girl’s birthday, Ultimo was able to reassure the fans. The two did not leave, on the contrary. Four photos, the phrase “Dress as you like, you bring the sun back into me. Best wishes blonde” and a red heart. With this simple post on social media, the couple silenced rumors of an alleged crisis.

Last and Jacqueline fell in love in 2020 and last year she accompanied her Niccolò in the various stages of his summer tour. For the singer this is his second most important story after the one he had with Federica Lelli, to whom he had dedicated the song Your details.