Last one around the streets of Londonimmortalized by the fans who recognized him in a park in the British capital. In fact, the Roman artist appears in the stories of Federica Fiorentini, Roman designer, founder & creative director of the Silence Please Collection, who posts a photo together with Ultimo, with the writing ‘girls of @ultimopeterpan’.

The singer has been in London for a few days where tomorrow, Sunday 8 October, he will hold a particular, special and intimate concert, in which they will be able to participate only 300 lucky spectators. The meeting is at The Blues Kitchen Brixton Pub.