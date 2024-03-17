Take advantage of this unique offer and bring home the perfect coffee experience, if you are a coffee lover and looking for a barista experience in the comfort of your home, You can't miss this discounted opportunity for a limited time.

At Costco, the leading wholesale store in offering high-quality products at affordable prices to its customers with current membership, these are the last hours in which You will find an irresistible offer on the Philips Super Automatic coffee maker with Integrated Grinder Series 2200.

Don't miss this opportunity to purchase the Philips Super Automatic with Integrated Mill Series 2200 at Costco at an incredibly low price. With its elegant design in black and Its innovative features, this coffee maker will be the perfect complement to your kitchen.

This Super-Automatic Coffee Maker with Integrated Grinder Series 2200, includes 2 Aqua Clean filters from the prestigious brand that stands out for its high range of technology, Philips, you can find it with a initial price of $12,599 but since it is on sale, you will find it for $10,499 for a limited time.

Characteristics:

⦿ It offers you a silky soft foam thanks to the innovative high-speed LatteGo system.

⦿ Forget about complicated tubes and enjoy easy cleaning with the two dishwasher-safe pieces.

⦿ With the Philips Superautomatic Series 2200, you can enjoy three varieties of coffee at the touch of a button

⦿ Adapting the intensity and quantity to your preferences thanks to its intuitive touch screen and the option to personalize your coffee experience with My Coffee Choice.

⦿ This coffee maker has a powerful filter and easy maintenance thanks to the AquaClean system, which guarantees clear, purified water for your coffee and allows you to enjoy up to 5,000 cups without the need to descale.

⦿ Type: Superautomatic with integrated mill

⦿ Quantity: 1 Coffee Maker + 2 Aqua Clean Filters as a Gift (Everything is a single Box)