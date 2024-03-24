If you want a piece of furniture that guarantees elegance, sophistication and comfort for your home, you cannot miss this opportunity. Costco has a comfortable chair with a reclining system on sale, but hurry because the offer is only valid for today.

This incredible piece of furniture, which Normally starting at $15,899, it can now be yours for just $12,999. In addition, when ordering it online, the cost already includes shipping, so you will not have to worry about additional costs, since the company that It operates through clients with current membership, it cares about the savings of its consumers.

Learn about the characteristics, measurements and materials of this furniture which Costco offers to provide the best selection of items with competitive prices that guarantee to meet the needs of its customers, in this case, rest when arriving at their homes.

Don't miss this opportunity to add a touch of comfort and elegance to your home with this high-quality recliner. Visit the Costco online store and take advantage of this offer before it's too late to make your home more cozy.

Chair features:

⦿ Upholstered in brown with genuine leather in the parts of greatest contact, guaranteeing durability and style.

⦿ Equipped with a stainless steel cup holder, perfect for keeping your drinks close at hand while you relax.

⦿ Exceptional comfort thanks to the combinations of high-density foams with varied softness, which adapt to the body, reducing pressure points.

⦿ The reclining system is smooth and easy to handle, designed under all the specifications of the mechanism used.

⦿ Non-slip feet ensure stability and require no additional assembly.

⦿ Dimensions: 75cm x 103cm x 102cm

⦿ Weight: 38Kg