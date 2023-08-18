After two days and two nights of manhunt, this morning the Piedmontese Carabinieri tracked down and arrested Sacha Chang

After two days and two nights of real manhunt, he was tracked down and stopped Sacha Chang. The Carabinieri had been scouring the wooded area of ​​the Cuneo area since Wednesday afternoon, when the 21-year-old Dutchman had fled after stabbing his father and a family friend to death in the latter’s home in Montaldo di Mondovì.

Fortunately, the story linked to the double homicide that took place last Wednesday in the afternoon ended without further drama Montaldo of Mondovia small and quiet town in the province of Cuneo, in Piedmont.

It all happened in the holiday home of a 60-year-old Dutch man, Lambert Ter Horstwho had decided to host a fellow countryman of his, Haring Chainfa and her 21-year-old son, Sacha Chang.

A dispute would arise between the three for still unknown reasons and the youngest, affected by serious mental illnesseshe would then have grabbed a kitchen knife and hit the other two several times.

His father And died immediately, while the landlord managed to call for help and warn them of what had happened. A few hours later he too passed away.

Before the arrival of the rescuers and the police, the 21-year-old gave himself to leak in the middle of the woods Val Corsaglia.

The authorities immediately began a full-fledged manhuntalso issuing a bulletin with the boy’s personal details and asking for help and reports from anyone who saw him or had news.

In the whole area there have been hours, indeed days, of strong worry. Local administrators and law enforcement agencies described the young man as dangerous and unpredictablegiven his condition. They also strongly advised not to enter the wooded areas and not to intervene personally if someone spotted him

Some municipalities even have canceled summer events outdoors organized for a long time.

This morning, the over 100 Carabinieri engaged in searches and aided by molecular dogs, drones and helicopters, have finally tracked down the wanted man and they stopped him.

They will follow updates as soon as we have further news on the discovery and on what will happen to the young man from now on.