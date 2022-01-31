Arriving on January 31 we find ourselves with the last day of the transfer window, in which last minute movements and agreements that must be closed before reaching midnight are expected.
The different clubs in the world have had the opportunity to reinforce their squads, in the same way as the footballers with a few minutes to look for options outside. Once the curtain falls on this winter market, it will be time to close the list of troops and try to achieve the objectives at the end of the course with what is available.
The Spanish left winger has played 756 minutes in 20 games at Tottenham Hotspur, making nine starts and none of them in the Premier League. According to Fabrizio Romano, he will land in Mestalla on loan with no option to extend it beyond this season or purchase option.
The Barça subsidiary goalkeeper has been called up on numerous occasions with the first team this season, but he has not yet had the opportunity to add minutes. In addition, in the quarry he has ceased to be usual for the benefit of Arnau Tenas. According to Fabrizio Romano, he will land in Turkey on loan until the end of the season. He has a contract until 2023.
The Portuguese midfielder is performing at a good level with Lille OSC, a club with which he is linked until the summer of 2023. According to Fabrizio Romano, the rossoneri they would be interested in taking over him thanks to this contractual situation. He could replace a Franck Kessié who can already negotiate to reach any club from free agency at the end of the course.
The 22-year-old Brazilian left winger will reinforce this demarcation in the rojiblanco team, according to Fabrizio Romano. It is a purchase in the current winter market, but with a view to incorporating it in the summer by leaving it on loan at the Portuguese Gil Vicente. He has eight goals and three assists in 23 games.
The Dutch midfielder would have finally opted to land at Goodison Park, largely due to the insistence of Frank Lampard after arriving on the bench, according to Fabrizio Romano. The toffee They will pay full salary and a symbolic price for the transfer without purchase option to Manchester United.
The azulgrana team wants to free itself from the French right winger in this market after different refusals to renew. In addition, Fabrizio Romano assures that he would like to take advantage of the detachment to reinforce the position of center forward with the Italian-Argentine. For the moment, the talks with the Parisians have not resulted in an agreement.
The French and Congolese midfielder will return to the French team, according to Fabrizio Romano. He was already between 2017 and 2019, before joining Tottenham Hotspur. The Londoners give him a purchase option after he is not entering Antonio Conte’s plans. The Ligue 1 club will pay part of the player’s record.
The English and Ghanaian center forward has a contract with Arsenal until the end of the season and, according to Fabrizio Romano, he has been tempted by a Newcastle United team that has met with a refusal gunner. From the Emirates Stadium they want to end the season with him and, then, leave him in free agency if he does not want to renew.
The Swiss and Congolese pivot of Borussia Mönchengladbach will wear bianconeri if the tests confirm a good state of health. will land on the old lady at a rate of five million fixed and three in variables, according to Fabrizio Romano. In this way, the Italians would save themselves from fighting for a free agent in the summer by securing it in the winter. The journalist assures that he will sign until June 2026.
The Danish midfielder will once again form part of a team after Inter terminated his contract in December. He hasn’t played since June 12, when he gave a scare by passing out in the European Championship, but he’s ready to wear shorts again. He signs until the end of the season.
