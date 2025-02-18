New complications in the health of Pope Francis. To respiratory infection caused by bronchitis that has been suffering for days, A “bilateral pneumonia” is added that requires

“Additional pharmacological treatment” and that, according to the last medical part facilitated by the Holy See, its clinical picture is even more “complex” After the laboratory and chest x -ray exams.

In depth

The institution had already reported that it was not going to be able to attend the Jubilee Audience scheduled for this Saturday and that it should also cancel its agenda until Sunday, so that at the Mass it would be replaced by the person responsible for the Dicasteria for evangelization, Rino Fisichella. Of what they have not given any indication has been about How long could remain hospitalized.

In the statement, the Vatican has explained that polymicrobial infection, which emerged “in the context of bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis”, has required “the use of antibiotic therapy with cortisone”, which “complicates the therapeutic treatment” and makes it anticipate that Its hospitalization could be longer than initially planned.

More details

Likewise, the Holy See has indicated that the Pope underwent a thorax CT, prescribed by the Vatican health team and the medical team of the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, which has demonstrated “the appearance of bilateral pneumonia that required additional pharmacological treatment “

As if that were not enough, the Vatican has confirmed that “Pope Francis is in a good mood” and that in the morning the Eucharist received. In addition, throughout the day, it has alternated rest with prayer and reading texts. “Thanks the proximity he feels at this time and asks, with the grateful heart, that we continue to pray for him “, The statement has concluded.