A recent survey shows dissatisfaction with Olaf Scholz’s role in the Ukraine war. Gazprom stops gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. The news ticker for Germany.

Update from April 28, 4:15 p.m.: Should former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) intervene as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict? At least the former adviser to ex-Chancellor Helmut Kohl, Horst Teltschik, is hoping for such a step: “She was the only one in the West who could call Putin at any time and speak to him or meet him,” said the 81-year-old in an interview with Web.de.

The former foreign and security policy advisor said that relations of trust between Putin and the West are currently “more or less dead”. The problem is that “Putin thinks he needs a win – whatever it may be,” Teltschik said. Another former chancellor, Gerhard Schröder (SPD), had allegedly tried to mediate with Putin on his own, but without any discernible result.

Germany in the Ukraine war: Japan appreciates Scholz’ change of course in arms deliveries

Update from April 28, 3 p.m.: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida acknowledged the change of course in security policy implemented by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Bundestag had previously officially supported the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

He pays Germany “great respect from the bottom of my heart”, said Kishida at a joint press conference with Scholz in Tokyo. Japan has joined the West in economic sanctions against Russia over the war of aggression against Ukraine. But the country itself is not sending any weapons because the pacifist post-war constitution does not allow it.

However, Japan has provided Ukraine with equipment from its own military, including bulletproof vests, steel helmets, winter combat gear, protective clothing against chemical weapons, and commercial drones for reconnaissance. Kishida thanked Scholz for allowing the Chancellor to take relief supplies for Ukraine donated by the Japanese with him on his plane.

Germany and the Ukraine War: Majority of Germans dissatisfied with Chancellor Scholz’ actions

Update from April 28, 9:20 a.m.: According to a survey, the majority of citizens are dissatisfied with the actions of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the Ukraine war. In the survey conducted by the YouGov Institute for the German Press Agency, 45 percent were rather dissatisfied or even very dissatisfied (25/20 percent). 37 percent are therefore rather or very satisfied with Scholz (28/9) in the international conflict. 18 percent could not or did not want to rate his actions. Only among the SPD sympathizers did a completely different picture emerge: 59 percent of them were satisfied with Scholz and 34 percent dissatisfied.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) goes to the Air Force Airbus A340 for the flight to Japan on the military part of BER Airport. In Tokyo, Scholz meets the Japanese Prime Minister. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Only 25 percent attested to Scholz’s leadership when dealing with the Russian aggression – 51 percent said: “He acts rather poorly as a leader” (don’t know/no answer: 24). His communication was rated even worse: 56 percent found that he did not adequately explain his policy, 22 percent saw it differently (don’t know/no answer: 22). Even the voters of the traffic light coalition rate Scholz similarly in terms of leadership and communication, although their values ​​do not differ quite as widely as the population average.

The traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP did even worse than the chancellor overall. 50 percent of those questioned were rather or very dissatisfied (30/20 percent) with their actions in the Ukraine war, 30 percent were rather or very satisfied (26/4; don’t know/no answer: 20). In addition to the SPD voters, the majority of the Greens also have the opposite view on this question, while the assessments of the FDP sympathizers roughly correspond to the general average.

Germany in the Ukraine war: traffic lights and Union with a request for heavy weapons to Kyiv

Update from April 28, 6:37 a.m: In rare unanimity, the coalition and the opposition Union want to use heavy weapons to support Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. In the Bundestag, they want to jointly decide on a corresponding application this Thursday. Changes to the motion by the SPD, Greens and FDP meant that the CDU and CSU were willing to withdraw their own, more far-reaching motion.

War in Ukraine: Federal government plans delivery of Cheetah tanks

Update from April 27, 9:55 p.m.: In order to continue to support Ukraine in the war against Russia, the German government is probably planning other acute measures in addition to the delivery of 50 Gepard tanks. A report of World According to them, this is supposed to be a ring exchange with the Czech Republic, through which Kyiv is supposed to receive more weapons. According to the report, the Czech Republic is said to have received a “list of weapons material that could be considered for a ring exchange” from the federal government, a confidential document from the Ministry of Defense.

In a similar project, Slovenia is to deliver Soviet main battle tanks from its own stocks to the Ukraine and receive German armored personnel carriers and armored personnel carriers in return. A similar approach is also planned for the Czech Republic. Since the Ukrainian military is familiar with Soviet weapon systems, they can be deployed more quickly.

A Gepard anti-aircraft tank drives on the military training area in Munster. (Archive) © Maurizio Gambarini/dpa

Hofreiter does not believe in nuclear war: Kremlin threats only “fear propaganda”

Update from April 27, 8:30 p.m.: Green politician Anton Hofreiter believes that an escalation of the Ukraine conflict, leading to the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, is unlikely given the current situation. The 52-year-old said in the talk format “top talks” of the mirror on Wednesday that he does not assume “that the Kremlin is full of suicide bombers.” The chairman of the Bundestag European Committee described the statements made by President Vladimir Putin in this direction as “fear propaganda from the Kremlin” and warned against adopting them.

However, the Green politician is worried about a scenario in which Ukraine would find itself on the defensive. Then it was “only a matter of time” that Russia would start another invasion, said Hofreiter, referring to the Republic of Moldova. “If the aggressor wins, aggressive wars become possible again.”

In recent weeks, the Russian President has repeatedly mentioned that the country’s nuclear forces are on alert, warning the West not to interfere too much in the conflict.

Gas stop for Germany too? The Ministry of Economy observes developments with concern

Update from April 27, 12:48 p.m: The Federal Ministry of Economics is alarmed because of the gas stops in Poland and Bulgaria (see first report). A spokeswoman for Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said on Wednesday in Berlin that security of supply in Germany is currently guaranteed.

However, the situation is being monitored very closely: “But we are concerned that deliveries in European partner countries have stopped.” The relevant bodies met on Wednesday.

The Federal Network Agency is also monitoring the situation in this country “closely”. However, the security of supply in Germany is “currently guaranteed”, the authority said on Wednesday when asked by the dpa. In any case, the network agency has been publishing a daily status report on gas supply in Germany since the end of March.

Russia stops gas deliveries to two countries – FDP politician fears the same for Germany

First report: Moscow – The Russian energy company Gazprom has confirmed that it will no longer supply gas to Poland and Bulgaria, thereby fulfilling an announcement made by Russia on Tuesday evening (April 26). Gazprom stopped deliveries because gas companies failed to pay in rubles on time, the company announced on Wednesday.

In addition, Gazprom warned Poland and Bulgaria not to tap into Russian gas supplied to other countries through their territory. “Bulgaria and Poland are transit countries. If they illegally extract Russian gas from the transit volumes for third countries, the transit deliveries will be reduced by that amount.”

Sofia and Warsaw stressed that they had fulfilled their payment obligations. The Bulgarian government announced that all payments required by the current contract were made on time.

Russia stops gas deliveries: does this step also threaten Germany?

The security of supply in Germany is currently still guaranteed, said a spokeswoman for Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) on Tuesday evening after the news from Poland. “We are closely monitoring the situation.” The Polish government’s commissioner for strategic energy infrastructure, Piotr Naimski, assured that gas would continue to flow to Germany via Nord Stream 1.

No more gas to “unfriendly countries”: Russia’s President Putin carries out the threat

At the end of March, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that Western countries open accounts with Gazprombank effective April 1 in order to pay for Russian gas deliveries. Otherwise, deliveries to the “unfriendly” countries would stop.

According to a decree signed by Putin, payments can still be deposited into the Russian account in euros or dollars. Gazprombank converts the money into rubles and transfers the amount in Russian currency to Gazprom. If the payments were not made, deliveries would be stopped, Putin had threatened.

FDP politicians: Gas supply stop also possible for Germany

After Russia stopped supplying gas to Poland and Bulgaria, FDP foreign policy expert Alexander Graf Lambsdorff expects Germany to take the same step in the future. “As soon as we approach the point where we are independent of Russian supplies, you have to expect something like that, with political gestures like that,” Lambsdorff said on Deutschlandfunk on Wednesday.

“But we shouldn’t let that intimidate us or make us nervous. We are on the way to say goodbye to these deliveries anyway,” the FDP politician continued.

A coal embargo has already been decided, said the member of the Bundestag. Economics Minister Robert Habeck travels around the world to develop other sources for oil and gas. “And then the question is indeed: Isn’t it a question of shouting a few slogans behind customers who are leaving the store anyway,” asked Lambsdorff. (dpa/afp)