A warm response to the letter from our reader Andrea that we published raising the topic of the General Manager of Monza and Vallelunga, Alfredo Scala, comes from Grand Prix of the lastof the races followed “from below”, far from the luxurious suites of the sponsors and the VIP lounges of the paddock. And it couldn’t be otherwise because Scala, in his long professional career as “father” of the tracks, has always put the passion of the fans, of the large public that with few economic resources but a lot of warmth attends the races, in the foreground.

It is no coincidence that Vallelunga was the first racetrack in Europe to open the gates of the grandstands for free for many competitions that are not “minor”. To allow families, cyclists and enthusiasts of all kinds to enter the track – on many different occasions.

It should also be noted that Scala’s response is not banal: the reader does not spare harsh criticism of the organization of the Monza F1 GP, but the manager accepts and thanks. Promising improvements. Ah, if all the general managers of racetracks were like Alfredo Scala…

Here is the letter. We received it and are happy to publish it in its entirety.

Dear Director

Thank you for the article published on FormulaPassion “The last Grand Prix” with the letter from your reader Andrea.

We too, like you and him, are convinced that Formula 1 is also and above all for those who put their passion for this sport first.

Given the particular conformation of the Monza circuit, we are working to further adapt the grass areas so that they can offer a better view of the track and do not have to resort to stratagems, which are also dangerous, to see the show.

As for the big screens, every year we try to cover the greatest number and expand their dimensions.

To your reader Andrea I would like to convey our greatest thanks for the suggestions and for the passion with which he lived the event as it transpires from his words.

Alfredo Scala