Family, friends and neighbors have fired the Exalcalde de Gandía Arturo Torró At a funeral this Saturday after his body was found lifeless last Wednesday night with A shot in the chest.

The coffin with the remains of Torró has entered the distinguished collegiate of Gandía (Valencia) about 12.10 on Saturday, where hundreds of people were waiting for, who They filled the access square and that have applauded the arrival of the coffin, carried on shoulders by several people, with the flag of Gandia and escorted by the Local Police, with ranges as mayor of the city for Torró, as well as the departure of the burial.

The funeral It has been intimate and the access of the media inside the collegiate has not been allowed. The mayor of Gandía, José Manuel Prieto, and members of all parties with representation in the Municipal Corporation, as well as fellow Torró Partners, such as the general secretary of the PPCV and Síndic in Les Corts, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, or the PP deputy in Les Corts and exhaustion of mayor of Gandia Víctor Soler Beneyto, among others.

Soler Beneyto has lamented that Gandía has dawned “of grief, computed and with a lot of pain” Before Torró’s death, “a beloved mayor who did a lot for Gandía.” He has asked to “accompany the city in that pain and” especially “his family. “We are going to be today and the days that is needed,” he said, while thanking the “multiple samples of affection” that he believes “thus demonstrates the love that this city had” to Torró.

The burial has been concelebrated by almost a dozen priests and chaired by the abbot of Gandía, Ángel San Eugenio. During the homily, the abbot has affirmed that they feel “dismayed, afflicted and shocked“And that” this does not want it, it is the result of human evil, “according to the Collegiate.

The parish priest has highlighted Torró the cleanliness of the bell tower he made, “Always willing to help in everything that is“; the” devotion “of the former mayor to the Virgin Mary, the Mare de Déu de l’Oreo (Patron of L’Alcúdia) and the Mare de Déu dels Deslaarrats,” whom he appointed perpetual honorary mayor and granted him the rod of command “; as well as” his prayer every Wednesday in front of the worship chapel in the Royal Monastery of Santa Clara. “

At the end of the celebration, which has ended with the edge of the regional anthem, the children of Torró They have thanked their father “For all the values ​​that you have taught and transmitted.” Torró’s body has been buried in the cemetery of L’Alcúdia with his parents.

Gandía City Council decreed Three days of official mourning For the death of Torró -20, February 21 and 22-, so the flags located in the public buildings of the town wave at half -mast and all the institutional, official and playful acts organized by the City Council have been suspended until midnight on Saturday.

Investigation

The former ‘popular’ mayor of Gandía and businessman Arturo Torró was found dead on Wednesday night at kilometer 37 in the A-38, in the Valencian term of Xeresa. Torró’s lifeless body, found next to his vehicle, presented signs of violencespecifically, a shot in the chest.

However, autopsy will determine the cause of death. The Organic Unit of the Judicial Police has opened an investigation to clarify what happened. Torró, 62, He was mayor of Gandía Between 2011 and 2015, he had been sentenced in 2023 to the sentence of three and a half years in prison for embezzlement in the award of audiovisual communication services between 2012 and 2015 in the Consistory.

The prosecution initially claimed to Torró the Penalty of eight years in prison For the crime of embezzlement but finally stayed in three years and six months when appreciating the mitigating developer. Torró had pending compliance with the sentence.