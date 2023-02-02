Home page World

From: Marc Dimitriu, Anna Lorenz

Split

On Monday (January 30), two defendants were missing from the criminal proceedings surrounding the blockade of the B10 by climate activists. The reason: a holiday in Thailand and Bali.

Update from February 2, 12:15 p.m.: After the double standard debate about the “last generation” climate activists vacationing in Bali, the association again commented on the allegations on Twitter. They write: “Double standards and climate collapse – our statement: Of course we can understand that negative feelings are triggered – especially in ecologically conscious people – when protesters of the last generation get on a plane.” The activists see themselves as victims of troubleshooting them: “Many of us are like that. At the same time, here we are again. A fly in the ointment was found. As to be expected.”

According to Last Generation, one of the two criticized activists was reportedly not absent from court without an excuse. “What happened: A person who demonstrated against the destruction of our livelihoods was due to stand trial in Stuttgart on Tuesday. Agreed with the court, he stayed away. He is currently in Thailand to stay with his girlfriend for many months.”

Last generation: climate activists comment on the double standard debate and shoot at politics

The activists criticize the Bild newspaper for her reporting on the incident and accuse her of being outraged: “‘Climate stickers fly to Bali’. Was the word ‘Thailand’ too long for you? Did ‘Bali’ sound more outrageous?” They explain that from their point of view, individual behavior in the climate crisis is not unimportant. Especially in Germany, where a large part of the people belong to the richest percentage in the world and therefore also “have contributed and are contributing the most to the climate crisis”. However, politicians must decide on changes that go beyond individual behavior.

The activists emphasize that it is not only people who are allowed to protest for climate protection who also live largely climate-neutral themselves: “Politically engaging against climate collapse often goes hand in hand with changing one’s own life. However, it is not a requirement to do so. In particular, it does not affect how right or wrong demands on the federal government are. But if there was any doubt as to whether people who eat meat, drive cars or fly long-haul flights can take to the streets with us against the government’s breach of the constitution, we would like to clear it up: Yes!

The “Last Generation” has an answer to the accusation of double standards and reprimands many politicians for these double standards. “Isn’t it a double standard to be ‘climate chancellor’ and to dig up Lützerath? Isn’t it a double standard, finding climate protection important, but not wanting to have wind turbines in Bavaria?” they write on Twitter.

double standard? Climate adhesives skip the court process – for a vacation flight to Bali

First report from February 1, 2023:

Bad Cannstatt – The members of “Letzte Generation” have drawn attention to themselves with various campaigns in recent months. Her goal was to raise awareness of the consequences of climate change. Most citizens – this is also shown by the survey Merkur.de – however, the mental bridge between the daubing of art or the blocking of streets on the one hand and “peaceful” actionism on the other eluded.

Climate activists in court: Criminal proceedings for coercion – the accused stay away from the hearing

In this respect, many citizens have different opinions about the global group. Especially in view of the current economic situation, which puts a heavy financial burden on many people, dissatisfaction with the paid activists is growing. For example, in September 2022, federal highway 10 was blocked by environmentalists, severely disrupting commuter traffic in Stuttgart.

Criminal proceedings for coercion have been initiated. The reason: Although the activists demonstrated peacefully, according to the BGH, the blocking of streets cannot be classified as non-violent. According to the so-called second row case law, at least the following cars are prevented from continuing through physical coercion. On Monday (January 30th) there should be a hearing before the district court of Bad Cannstatt. how picture reported, however, two of the accused activists stayed away from the meeting.

Climate protectionists stay away from criminal proceedings: Holidays in Thailand and Bali with a heavy CO₂ balance

The reason why the 22-year-old and her boyfriend, who is two years older, did not appear in court should work twice to the detriment of the two. When asked by the judge, it turned out that the two people were on vacation. Since this is of course no reason to stay away from a criminal hearing, this can have consequences for the two accused.

By plane towards the sun. Climate activists from the group “Last Generation” have now escaped the German winter – despite a court date. (Iconic image) © Daniel Reinhardt/dpa

But the holiday destination of the accused also causes irritation: both flew to Thailand and from there to Bali. The CO₂ consumption due to the 23,000-kilometer flight (there and back) is loud picture-Information for both activists at around 7.9 tons – round trip use around 140,000 liters of kerosene. The word double standards quickly comes to mind for the viewer – but not so for the group itself, its spokesman picture opposite emphasized: “They booked the flight as private individuals, not as climate protectors. You have to keep that separate.” However, the court will probably have pause for thought with regard to the credibility of the motives of the accused. For a long time now, the members of “Last Generation” have been accused of simply wanting to cause trouble under the guise of climate protection.