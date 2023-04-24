AIn view of the crimes committed by members of the “last generation”, CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt has once again warned of the emergence of a climate RAF. According to Dobrindt, it was not climate activists who acted here, but climate criminals. In addition, there is evidence of increasing radicalization in parts of the climate movement.

Dobrindt’s fear is by no means nonsense. A look at Berlin is enough to share his assessment. The “last generation” wants to bring the capital to a standstill indefinitely from this Monday. The group emphasizes that this should be done by peaceful means. But what does that mean?

Small step to violence

Rescue operations are already being hindered, party headquarters and businesses are already being smeared, and posters already say, for example: “We can no longer afford the rich.” With such ideas, the conclusion “Away with them” is not too far away. So the step towards riot and violence is only a small one.

That doesn’t mean it has to happen that way, of course, but you shouldn’t close your eyes to the possibility. The left-wing extremist scene has often proclaimed that it regards its own violence as good violence – against the evil of the world. Violent climate offenders could easily claim this nonsense for themselves.