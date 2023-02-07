Home page World

From: Linus Prien

Split

It should start again: The “Last Generation” would like to paralyze traffic in Germany again in February. And for this they train in several cities.

Berlin – In the past few months they have been in the public eye again and again – or better: They sat and stuck. Time and time again, the activists of the self-proclaimed “Last Generation” have caused an uproar in Germany. They stuck to streets and airport runways, like in Munich. Her goal: to draw attention to climate change and the lack of political solutions from her point of view. However, the activists do not only make friends with this. Irrespective of this, many adhesive campaigns are to be carried out again in the coming weeks, such as the picture newspaper reported.

Last Generation Glue Glue: Ten training sessions for protest starting February 6th

A spokeswoman for the group announced: “One thing is clear: the resistance will not end, it will be bigger than ever in 2023. We will extend the peaceful protests to the entire republic from February 6.” However, these projects require preparation. According to information from the picture newspaper give ten training sessions. These should take place online and in Mainz, Berlin, Halle, Munich, Passau, Düsseldorf, Freiburg and Ulm. In these units, the coordination of the actions is probably discussed. But there are also supposedly role-playing games in which the actions are supposed to be simulated so that the activists don’t stick to the streets unprepared.

‘Last Generation’ Sticky Protests: ‘They Don’t Want To Yell’

Activists stick themselves on a street (symbol image). © Jörg Carstensen/dpa

The psychologist Maria-Christina Nimmerfroh took part in some online seminars and reported on her experience with the climate stickers. According to the psychologist, sentences such as: “Imagine sliding into a wonderfully warm and fragrant bath when you are stuck on the street”. Imaginations like this are probably also necessary when stuck for hours on the streets in Germany in winter.

The declared goal of the climate sticker is also that it is a peaceful protest. That also means: “You don’t want to yell, you don’t want to fight back, you don’t want to attack politicians and police officers.”

“Last Generation”: Activists need people who want to commit crime

One thing is clear: no matter how these seminars are conducted, the group must recruit people who are willing to commit crimes. No secret is made of this either. How t-online reports, classifications such as the following are also made: “It may also be that you will be taken into custody for a few hours. For this you will be driven to the police station, you have to hand in all your things and maybe you can take a book into the cell”.

It goes on to say: “If you are fined for your actions, you will be expressly asked not to pay them so that you can serve them in prison as an alternative custodial sentence. It’s more publicity than if you pay the coal.” What will happen in the next few weeks is not clear. What can be assumed, however, is that the “last generation” is prepared. (LP)