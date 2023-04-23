Home page World

From: Karolin Schäfer and Yannick Hanke

The climate movement “Last Generation” wants to paralyze Berlin from Monday (April 24). The first protest actions have already begun.

Update from Sunday, April 23, 7:45 p.m.: Berlin – As of Monday, the climate activists of the “last generation” wanted to “stand still” traffic in Berlin. The movement had already become active the day before. Their plan: to stop the Formula E race on the grounds of Tempelhof Airport.

To do this, the climate activists climbed over the fence that separates the spectators from the race track and placed themselves on the asphalt. That’s where the “last generation” wanted to stick. However, the activists were taken away by security forces after a short time. According to the Berlin police, they are in custody and the identity of the relevant members of the “last generation” is being checked.

First report from Sunday, April 23, 6:58 p.m.: Berlin – Climate activists of the “last generation” want to bring Berlin “to a standstill” indefinitely from Monday (April 24), the climate movement announced on its website. The aim of the protests is to “move the government to leave.”

There had already been individual protest actions in the capital in the days before. On Sunday (April 23) around 400 participants demonstrated against the planned further construction with a classical concert in the middle of the closed Berlin city motorway. There was also a rally by the initiative at the Brandenburg Gate.

An activist from the environmental protection group “Last Generation” is arrested by police officers in Berlin. Previously, he had spray-painted the facade of a luxury store. © Paul Zinken/dpa

“Last generation” in Berlin: Apparently a new form of protest is planned

More than 900 people have now registered on the website for the climate protest. How and when things will continue in the coming days remains to be seen. As usual, the movement is keeping the exact procedure secret out of concern for the police. In addition to adhesive campaigns, at least braking blockades are also planned on the highway.

The “Last Generation” has been trying out a new form of protest since Thursday (April 20), reported the taz The climate activists walk unannounced together on Berlin’s main streets – but extremely slowly in order to block traffic, such as on Karl-Marx-Allee.

There was also a Schleich demo on Friday (April 21) from the Frankfurt Gate in Berlin-Friedrichshain to the Brandenburg Gate. According to the observations of a dpa reporter, the protest march moved extremely slowly and blocked all three lanes into the city. Traffic was backed up behind it. (kas with agencies)