Home page World

From: Karolin Schäfer and Martina Lippl

Split

The climate movement “Last Generation” wants to bring Berlin to a standstill from Wednesday. Road blockades in the government district are planned in particular.

“ last generation ” want Berlin from today paralyze : “Will be on the streets for the next few days”

” want from today : “Will be on the streets for the next few days” protest action in the Capital city : Group “Last Generation” wants to “no longer accept the climate crisis”

in the : Group “Last Generation” wants to “no longer accept the climate crisis” This News ticker to the protests of the climate activists of the “last generation” becomes regular updated.

Update from April 19, 9:57 a.m: Climate activists from the group “Last Generation” are planning large-scale actions in Berlin. It’s supposed to start today, Wednesday. Blockades in the city center and in the government district are planned until Friday. Sunday there should be a rally at the Brandenburg Gate. 800 activists have registered for the actions in Berlin. The Berlin police have so far not reported any protests on Wednesday morning.

The “Last Generation” explained on Twitter that they were invited to a brunch in Berlin-Kreuzberg on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Then a program with speeches and information would start at 10 a.m. Apparently, the actions of the climate activists only start then.

According to her own statements, Carla Hinrichs, spokeswoman for the “Last Generation”, is in court this Wednesday. Apparently she has to answer to the Ministry of Transport for an action. “In 2020 I chained myself to the Ministry of Transport with others,” writes Hinrichs on Twitter on Wednesday morning. The activist denounces the failure of the ministry. Her tweet ends with the sentence: “We protest and stand trial. They destroy everything we have and get away with it?”

Green politician Jarasch criticizes climate activists

Update from April 19, 8:09 a.m.: Berlin’s climate protection senator Bettina Jarasch (Greens) has criticized the protest action of the “last generation” in Berlin. “I have every sympathy for young people who are afraid of the future because we are running out of time when it comes to climate protection,” said Jarasch daily mirror. When it comes to climate protection, however, it must be about becoming faster with very specific measures and finding majorities. The activists don’t succeed, that’s their impression. In the end, there will be more discussion about “security and order, about police operations or traffic jams than about how we are making concrete progress in climate protection.”

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) has accused the activists of the “last generation” of a lack of willingness to talk. “This group has never sought a dialogue with me,” said the FDP politician to the news portal The Pioneer. “But we should treat each other with respect and consider that the other side could also be right.” He would like good suggestions to be worked out together. “A transport policy that divides this society and leads to extremists moving into parliament would not be good policy.”

“Last generation” wants to paralyze Berlin from today – “The next few days will be on the streets”

Update from April 19, 7:32 a.m.: The “Last Generation” wants to paralyze Berlin this Wednesday. As is often the case, many details about the planned protest actions of the climate protection movement are not known. “The next few days we will be on the streets. Please use local public transport, please do not use the autobahn,” spokeswoman Carla Hinrichs told ZDF.

This Wednesday, the group, which is known for its adhesive actions on the streets, invites you to a brunch including protest training, as it announces on Twitter. The latter will also be offered on Thursday, where participants will learn how to stand up for the demands of the “last generation” non-violently and decisively. In addition, more than 800 demonstrators in the government district are said to be “peaceful civil resistance against the destructive course of the federal government”.

A bicycle demo was also announced on Sunday via the A100, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Frankfurter Allee in Berlin. Other movements such as “Fridays for Future”, “Greenpeace” or “Extinction Rebellion” are also involved here. The program also includes a protest concert from 1 p.m. on the Autobahn near the Tempelhof S-Bahn station and from 3 p.m. a registered meeting at the Brandenburg Gate.

“Last generation” wants to paralyze Berlin indefinitely

First report from April 18th: Berlin – They stick to intersections or grease the FDP party headquarters: climate activists of the “last generation” have been making headlines again and again for the past year. Their goal: draw attention to the climate crisis through civil disobedience.

The group always attracts attention with their actions – the next protest in Berlin is scheduled for Wednesday (April 19). According to their own statements, they want to “bring the capital to a standstill” – indefinitely. The protest should only end when the federal government responds to the demands of the group, it was said at the press conference on Tuesday (April 19) in the St. Thomas Church in Berlin.

Demands of the “Last Generation”:

Board of Directors to develop climate measures

End of cars with internal combustion engines

Off from gas and oil heating systems as well as gas and coal-fired power plants

Protests in Berlin: Group “Last Generation” wants to “no longer accept” the climate crisis

The group decided not to accept the climate crisis “any longer”. Above all, the lack of climate protection measures in politics was criticized. So far, more than 800 participants have registered for the blockade in the capital on the “Last Generation” website.

The glaciers are melting – How climate change is changing the earth View photo gallery

In addition to road blockades and protest marches in Berlin’s government district, lectures and protest training are also planned. So-called “prison training” is intended to prepare the participants for longer periods of detention and prison stays, according to the website. There is even a packing list with things that obviously shouldn’t be missing at the climate demo – including superglue.

“Last generation” plans demo in Berlin: road blockades could cause traffic jams

According to the company, it should really start on Monday (April 24th). “In the weeks 24.04. until 28.04. and 01.05. until 05.05 we try to do as many road blockades as possible,” the group wrote. Motorists must therefore be prepared for traffic jams and obstructions.

Activists from the Last Generation group block a street in Berlin by sticking themselves at an intersection. (Archive image) © Paul Zinken/dpa

As the Mark General reported that during past protests, the A100 city motorway, the A111, the A113 and also Berlin Airport were popular destinations for the “last generation”. According to a report by world on Sunday the police want to guard the airport more than usual. In addition, “adhesive bans” are planned. The group has so far kept secret which actions take place when and where.

“Last Generation”: Society sees adhesive campaigns “divisive”

However, the activists of the “last generation” would not reach large parts of society with their demands, said social and consumer researcher Thomas Ebenfeld in an interview with the broadcaster nv. Many people would perceive the protest actions as rather “divisive”.

It remains to be seen how long the “last generation” will actually paralyze the capital and how many people will join the protests. In any case, it shouldn’t be quiet on Friday (April 21). Then in the afternoon the “Fridays For Future” movement is planning a demo FDP-Party Congress. There have been clear ones lately “Fridays for Future” criticism of the “Last Generation” protests. (kas/dpa)