Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

The climate movement “Last Generation” wants to bring Berlin to a standstill from Wednesday. Road blockades in the government district are planned in particular.

Berlin – They stick to intersections or grease the FDP party headquarters: climate activists of the “last generation” have been making headlines again and again for the past year. Their goal: draw attention to the climate crisis through civil disobedience.

The group always attracts attention with their actions – the next protest in Berlin is scheduled for Wednesday (April 19). According to their own statements, they want to “bring the capital to a standstill” – indefinitely. The protest should only end when the federal government responds to the demands of the group, it was said at the press conference on Tuesday (April 19) in the St. Thomas Church in Berlin.

Demands of the “Last Generation”:

Board of Directors to develop climate measures

End of cars with internal combustion engines

Off from gas and oil heating systems as well as gas and coal-fired power plants

Climate demo: “Last generation” wants to paralyze Berlin

The group decided not to accept the climate crisis “any longer”. Above all, the lack of climate protection measures in politics was criticized. So far, more than 800 participants have registered for the blockade in the capital on the “Last Generation” website.

The glaciers are melting – How climate change is changing the earth View photo gallery

In addition to road blockades and protest marches in Berlin’s government district, lectures and protest training are also planned. So-called “prison training” is intended to prepare the participants for longer periods of detention and prison stays, according to the website. There is even a packing list with things that obviously shouldn’t be missing at the climate demo – including superglue.

“Last generation” plans demo in Berlin: road blockades could cause traffic jams

According to the company, it should really start on Monday (April 24th). “In the weeks 24.04. until 28.04. and 01.05. until 05.05 we try to do as many road blockades as possible,” the group wrote. Motorists must therefore be prepared for traffic jams and obstructions.

Activists from the Last Generation group block a street in Berlin by sticking themselves at an intersection. (Archive image) © Paul Zinken/dpa

As the Mark General reported that during past protests, the A100 city motorway, the A111, the A113 and also Berlin Airport were popular destinations for the “last generation”. According to a report by world on Sunday the police want to guard the airport more than usual. In addition, “adhesive bans” are planned. The group has so far kept secret which actions take place when and where.

“Last Generation”: Society sees adhesive campaigns “divisive”

However, the activists of the “last generation” would not reach large parts of society with their demands, said social and consumer researcher Thomas Ebenfeld in an interview with the broadcaster nv. Many people would perceive the protest actions as rather “divisive”.

It remains to be seen how long the “last generation” will actually paralyze the capital and how many people will join the protests. In any case, it shouldn’t be quiet on Friday (April 21). Then in the afternoon the “Fridays For Future” movement is planning a demo FDP-Party Congress. There have been clear ones lately “Fridays for Future” criticism of the “Last Generation” protests. (kas/dpa)