The first protests have already taken place in Berlin in the past few days. Now the “Last Generation” wants to bring the capital to a standstill.

Berlin – The group “Last Generation” is planning further protest actions in Germany’s capital from Monday (April 24). “We’re coming to Berlin, bringing the city to a standstill,” the climate movement announced in advance of the protests.

When and how the protest actions will take place remains unknown – out of concern for the police, who have taken strict action against the initiative in the past. Most recently, there were record penalties for three “last generation” climate stickers.

Climate sticker with Schleich demos in Berlin: More than 900 participants registered

More than 900 people have now registered for the protest on the organization’s website. The first protest marches have already taken place in the past few days. According to the police, around 100 people tried to chain themselves to a Spree bridge on Wednesday (April 19). Around 400 participants demonstrated on Sunday (April 23) with a concert on the Berlin city motorway against the planned further construction.

Before things really get going on Monday, the climate activists have probably tested a new form of protest in the days before, the reported taz. Demonstrators moved remarkably slowly through the streets of the capital to block the following traffic. So on Friday (April 21) there was a Schleich demonstration of the Brandenburg Gate.

It remains to be seen how the protest actions of the “last generation” will develop in the coming days and what impact they will have on traffic. The climate movement is using civil disobedience to call on the government to take more radical action on climate change. (kas with agencies)