Activists of the “Last Generation” have glued themselves to Neue Kantstrasse in Berlin. © Paul Zinken/dpa

The “last generation” wants to disrupt Berlin until the federal government gives in. It is also about the future of the “climate sticker” itself, says an expert.

Cologne – “What is there to shut down in Berlin?” Some will probably doubt. The “last generation” still wants to try it. The climate activists keep secret what, when and how this is supposed to happen – also out of concern for the police, who take strict action against their actions. “We will bring the city to a peaceful halt,” spokeswoman Carla Hinrichs said at a press conference on Tuesday.

First of all, disturbances in the government district are planned from Wednesday, the group said. From next Monday it is planned to “bring the city to a peaceful standstill”. 800 activists signed up for it. The protest should only end if the federal government responds to the demands of the group. This includes a social council with elected members developing measures to ensure that Germany does not use fossil fuels such as oil, coal or gas from 2030 onwards. Scientists and politicians are skeptical that this would be possible so quickly.

“Last Generation” intensifies the protest

For Dalilah Shemia-Goeke from protest and movement research in Berlin, one thing is clear: now things are getting exciting for the climate movement. She has a PhD on the strategies and effectiveness of nonviolent resistance. “From the perspective of resistance research, I can say: Strategic movements intensify their protest over time as they grow and then move from symbolic actions to more actual political or even economic pressure with more people.” want to be successful, remain variable in their actions and expand their repertoire. “In this respect, the announcement of wanting to paralyze Berlin is only logical. The protest is being intensified,” says Shemia-Goeke.

The activists’ approach seems very professional to the expert. started in the run-up to the federal elections in 2021 with a hunger strike, the “Last Generation” attracted a lot of attention through road blockades – “climate glue” has now become a household word – and yet the question remains: How can public pressure be increased? “If the ‘last generation’ wants to be heard more, then in addition to non-violent interventions such as blockades and hunger strikes, methods of collective non-cooperation are also necessary – i.e. strikes or boycotts. The movement still has to grow for that,” says Shemia-Goeke. “In this respect, the Berlin blockade could be the next stage in which the people previously won can express their support and more people can be won for the next phase.”

Last Generation Expert: Only protests can help the group

However, numbers are not usually the sole deciding factor, says Shemia-Goeke. It is about making it publicly understandable that this is a crisis that cannot be postponed and that immediate action is required. “That expressly excludes violence, because then the movement would be finished and the ‘last generation’ is very aware of that, which is why they always emphasize this in all training courses and lectures,” says Shemia-Goeke.

The expert understands that the “last generation” wants to continue disrupting public life. “We know from conflict research that civil resistance makes sense when two very unequal opponents are facing each other. This is the case here. On the one hand powerful corporations with a lot of resources and influence on politics, on the other hand civil society,” says Shemia-Goeke. “Especially in such a ‘David-versus-Goliath scenario’, pressure campaigns are almost the only thing that helps to be able to speak on an equal footing.” This is precisely why next week in Berlin could be decisive: how powerful is the “last generation” really?