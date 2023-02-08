Home page World

Ines Baur

The “Last Generation” blocked a street in Berlin Monday morning. It came to fisticuffs between activists and exasperated drivers.

Berlin/Munich – You had announced that your actions would continue in February. The activists of the “Last Generation” are not giving up. Recent videos show how several drivers insult the men and women, sometimes dragging them off the road. “Hey, don’t touch me,” shouts one activist. The video recordings available to rbb|24 show how several drivers from different cars cursed the blockers on Messedamm, writes rbb24.de. Activists would be pushed by them, others would try to drag a glued activist off the street. The video also shows a car running over an activist’s foot. The man screams in pain and calls out to the driver: “Are you stupid?”

Fisticuffs against demonstrators, a display is not available

When asked by rbb, the Berlin police said that only the fact of the demonstrators being dragged away was known. For this purpose, the suspicion of a criminal offense is investigated and the extent to which criminal behavior exists. The video, which shows how the man’s foot is run over, was not yet available to the police. As soon as this is the case, the video material will also be checked, the Berliners report. An advertisement from third parties, for example from the “last generation”, is not available, it said.

Police appeal not to take vigilante justice against the “last generation”.

In a report by Pro Sieben, Jochen Kopelke, national chairman of the police union, calls on drivers not to take vigilantism. “As hard as it is to bear. But if you are confronted with such a protest, no vigilante justice.” That could have criminal consequences. He appealed to the police to take care of everything on site.

In November, the police union raised the issue of nationwide preventive detention against climate activists based on the Bavarian model. “The preventive custody is an effective instrument of the legal mandate to avert danger,” Kopelke told the editorial network Germany (RND). According to the Bavarian Police Duties Act, citizens can be detained for up to two months on the decision of a judge in order to prevent a serious administrative offense or a criminal offense. (ib)